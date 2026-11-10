Dem Robert Garcia Blames His 'Gay' 'Pettiness' for Upcoming Trump Admin Investigations

Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia of California appeared at Crooked Con in Washington, D.C. over the weekend, and said that he plans to target Trump administration officials because he’s petty and gay.

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Yes, you read that correctly.

Here’s the exact quote:

“Just because you’re Kimberly Guilfoyle, or you’re Kristi Noem, or you’re Pam Bondi, and you’re no longer in office — that doesn’t mean that we’re still not interested in accountability for all of your crimes and grift. We’re not going to forget. Like, we can’t forget about these folks that are causing harm, like, you know. I think it’s like, maybe it’s because I’m gay, but like, you know, like, pettiness is a thing. I’m mad. You know, I think, like, this is a moment in history where all the young people, in our families, in our classrooms, they have to know that what’s happening right now is wrong. To just move on does a disservice to the future of our country.”

“Maybe it’s because I’m gay, but pettiness is a thing. We’re not going to forget these crimes.” —Rep. Robert Garcia on prosecuting Trump’s administration https://t.co/HhitypiGz4 — Crooked Media (@CrookedMedia) November 7, 2026

Garcia is set to be the head of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in the new Congress, and will have the power to initiate investigations into admin officials.

Late in the evening of November 3, when it was clear that Democrats would take the House and likely the Senate, Garcia posted a not-so-subtle message to the admin on X: “Lawyer up.”

LAWYER UP. — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) November 4, 2026

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Garcia doubled down, saying that “the days of us not fighting back are over,” that President Donald Trump is the “most corrupt person to ever be president,” and that he plans to investigate Trump administration officials and associates Stephen Miller, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., and Elon Musk, among others.

In a letter Garcia sent to his Democrat colleagues, he said: “As Chairman, I will use every tool available to investigate the Trump Crime Family, corporate corruption, ICE immigration enforcement abuses, and the Epstein cover-up.”

He added that he “will follow the facts wherever they lead, demand answers, and make clear that no one is above the law.”

The new Congress will be sworn in on January 3, 2027.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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