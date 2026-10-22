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Iran's Shadow Tanker Fleet Has Officially Run Dry, and So Has the Lifeline Keeping the Regime Afloat

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 22, 2026 4:00 PM
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Iran's Shadow Tanker Fleet Has Officially Run Dry, and So Has the Lifeline Keeping the Regime Afloat
AP Photo/Horst Faas

Iran’s seemingly unlimited offshore oil stockpile is officially depleted. 

For months, Iran has kept its economy afloat and maintained its grip on power by drawing on a fleet of “shadow tankers” off the coast of Asia. Those vessels collectively held about 135 million barrels of oil, which Iran has steadily sold to China throughout the war that began in February. That revenue allowed the regime to withstand the U.S. Treasury’s Operation Economic Fury alongside the American military's blockade of its imports and exports. 

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But according to The Wall Street Journal and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, that financial lifeline has now run dry.

The Iranian regime will now feel the full effect of Operation Economic Outcast working in tandem with the American military’s blockade. The country has already taken a severe economic beating over the last several months, and with its offshore oil lifeline gone, the pressure is only expected to intensify.

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What that means for bringing a swift end to the war is unclear, but promising.

"Before: tankers filled Iran’s main oil-loading terminal. After: no crude tankers in sight. Kharg Island is now nothing more than a monument to the one thing the Iranian regime can still produce: failure," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote in a statement on X Thursday. "The regime’s arrogance and belligerence continue to punish ordinary Iranians. Operation Economic Outcast is cutting off the regime’s oil lifeline, denying it resources to fund terrorism, nuclear procurement, and the lavish lifestyles of the IRGC elite."

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Three and a half weeks ago, Treasury Secretary Bessent gave the Iranian regime just two weeks “to make their final deliveries of oil to China,” warning that afterward, “they will have nothing.” His timeline was off by just a week and a half. His warning, it appears, was not.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CHINA | IRAN | MILITARY | OPERATION ECONOMIC OUTCAST | SCOTT BESSENT
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