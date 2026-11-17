For the past two weeks, Republicans have been searching for an autopsy to explain how a blue tsunami wiped us out in the 2026 midterms. A new analysis by J.L. Partners may offer an answer. While earlier polls suggested Republican voters had swung sharply toward Democrats, this analysis points to a different explanation for the party’s 15-point slide from 2024 to 2026: too many Trump voters simply stayed home.

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NYP: Trump Voters Who Stayed Home Cost GOP Midterms More than two-thirds of the “Blue Tsunami” election earlier this month was the result of Trump supporters staying home The analysis by pollster J.L. Partners — an Election Day survey of 1,000 registered voters, checked against more than 30,000 interviews conducted during the campaign — found that 35% of Trump’s 2024 voters didn’t cast a ballot on Nov. 3. Just 8% of Trump voters switched sides to back Democrats Their absence alone accounts for 10 points of the 15-point swing toward Democrats since 2024, the firm calculated. Voters who switched sides supplied the other five https://t.co/glS0Kl84X7 — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 16, 2026

According to the poll, just 22 percent of Kamala Harris voters sat out the midterms, compared to an astounding 35 percent of Trump voters. That turnout gap alone accounted for 10 points of the Republicans’ 15-point slide, or 67 percent of the gap. Republican defections only accounted for the remaining five points. And even without those defections, the study indicates that Republicans would still have lost both the House and the Senate.

Warning after warning before the midterms stressed that the election would come down to turnout, but apparently, too few Republicans took that seriously.

The drop-off was especially pronounced among Trump’s voters without college degrees, rural voters, and retirees. Among those who backed Trump in 2024, 46 percent of voters without a college degree, 39 percent of rural voters, and 44 percent of voters over 65 stayed home in 2026, helping usher in a Democrat majority.

35% of President Trump’s 2024 voters stayed home during the 2026 midterms, while 52% voted Republican and 8% switched to Democrats. Among Trump voters aged 18–29, 16% defected to Democrats, while lower Republican turnout accounted for roughly two-thirds of the overall Democratic swing. Follow: @AFpost — AF Post (@AFpost) November 17, 2026

The voters who switched, just eight percent of Trump’s 2024 voters, were overwhelmingly young, particularly Gen Z, male, nonwhite, and urban. But the findings also raise questions about whether this group is worth trying to keep in the Republican coalition. These voters viewed the Democratic Socialists of America favorably, with 44 percent approving and just 27 percent disapproving.

Other findings confirm what was already clear: Democrats benefited from opposition to Trump, not necessarily enthusiasm for their own agenda. Voters who disapproved of the president backed Democrats by 90 percent to six percent, and half of Democrat voters described their vote as a rebuke of the administration rather than an endorsement of Democratic policies.

Still, half of those who switched from Republican to Democrat retained a positive view of the Republican Party, suggesting an opening to win them back in 2028. The cost of living, which included gas prices, and the broader economy were voters’ leading concerns.

The poll also suggests Democrats have less reason to celebrate than the results might imply. Just 16 percent supported another effort to impeach Trump, and only 30 percent believed Democrats had a presidential contender ready to run. Surprisingly, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly performed best among the potential contenders tested with 2026 Democrat voters.

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With turnout driving the Republican loss, the central question is why so many Republican voters stayed home.

A sharp drop from a presidential election to a midterm is hardly unusual. Nearly 63 million voters backed Trump in 2016, compared with 50.5 million who voted Republican in 2018. In 2020, Trump won 74.2 million votes, while Republicans drew 54.2 million in the 2022 midterms. Trump’s total climbed to 77.3 million in 2024, but Republican turnout fell to roughly 50.1 million two weeks ago.

Whether that decline simply follows a familiar pattern or reflects deeper dissatisfaction with the Republican Party among its own voters remains unclear.

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