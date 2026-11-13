DHS Blasts California After Sanctuary Policies Put a Dangerous Gang Member Back on American Streets

The Department of Homeland Security has blasted California’s sanctuary policies after San Diego authorities refused to honor an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer and released a dangerous illegal alien gang member back onto American streets.

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Julio Cesar Vazquez Hernandez, an illegal alien from Mexico on an unknown date and an unknown location, and was arrested by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office for domestic violence and violating a restraining order. ICE lodged a detainer on November 5 with San Diego Central Jail, but California officials refused to honor it and released Hernandez from custody. He currently remains at large.

His criminal history includes a conviction for driving under the influence and prior arrests for participating in a criminal street gang, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and theft. He has previously been released from custody and has admitted to being an active member of the Logan Heights Gang.





“Time and time again, sanctuary politicians openly and recklessly choose to endanger their constituents by releasing illegal aliens into their communities,” said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “Despite ICE lodging a detainer, San Diego sanctuary politicians released this illegal alien gang member from Mexico whose criminal history includes domestic violence, driving under the influence, and assault with a deadly weapon. If sanctuary politicians put an end to these heartless policies and started working with us, we could make their communities safe again. It’s no coincidence that 7 out of the top 10 safest cities in the country cooperate with ICE.”

California has been one of the most prominent states resisting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. It also has the nation’s largest illegal alien population, estimated at between 2.25 million and 2.91 million. Some estimates put illegal aliens at 5.9 percent of the state’s population and 8.6 percent of its workforce, with Los Angeles County accounting for roughly half of the statewide total.

California’s refusal to cooperate even in cases involving people arrested for serious violent crimes shows its willingness to put its own citizens at risk for ideological reasons. Hernandez’s release is just the latest example.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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