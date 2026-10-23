Palmer Luckey Just Revealed a Hard Truth About America’s Future — and Its Competition With China

America’s demographic problem is not just a concern for the distant future. According to Palmer Luckey, it is a threat to the country’s ability to stay ahead of China.

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Luckey, the creator of the Oculus VR headset and co-founder of American defense technology company Anduril Industries, argued Wednesday that the United States cannot count on out-innovating China forever to maintain its economic edge. To remain competitive over the long term, he said, America needs more people. And not just more, at least one billion Americans, nearly three times the current population.

Palmer Luckey warns America cannot compete with China’s population advantage forever through innovation alone: “We need 1 BILLION Americans minimum. Probably more like 2 or 3 billion.” 🇺🇸🇨🇳 “Yes, we need to get our act together. We need to do better at manufacturing, at defense, all these things. But everything is just biting around the margins if we’re 350 million people and they’re 2 billion people who are roughly the same. How exceptional do we have to be to achieve a 10-to-1 ratio forever, in perpetuity? It’s not practical. It’s not logical. I would say it’s even possibly a racist thing to believe that we can be so much better than China and the Chinese people that we’ll just beat them with a tiny fraction of the population. We need to do better with what we’ve got. But we also just need a lot more people. We need 1 billion Americans minimum, probably more like 2 or 3 billion, with better demographics and better natural resources. The Dutch once had the most powerful navy in the world. They didn’t lose that position because they fell behind on factories or shipbuilding. They became economically irrelevant.” Both countries are competing with respect to declining birth rates. Both nations must be more willing to have children and expand the population growth exponentially over the next decade. The current economic path is unsustainable if our labor force begins to shrink even with artificial intelligence on the rise. — Garrett Wright (@garrxttt) October 21, 2026

"I'm going in a different direction than you might expect. Yes, we need to get our act together. And yes, we need to do better. At manufacturing, at defense, at all these things. But everything is just biting around the margins if we're 350 million people and there are 2 billion people who are roughly the same. So what I'm really getting at is we need way more people," the co-founder of Anduril Industries said.

The point is, how exceptional do we have to be to achieve, suppose, a 10 to one ratio forever in perpetuity? It's not practical. It's not logical. I'm not one of those people who uses false charges of racism in either direction, but I'm going to do something very, very rare. I'm going to say it's even possibly a racist thing to believe that we can be so much better than China and the Chinese people that we'll just be better than them with a tiny fraction of the people.

"Let's do the best with what we got. We need to start doing that," Luckey added, "but we also just need a lot more people. We need a billion Americans minimum, probably more like two or three billion. We need them with better demographics, better natural resources."

Luckey pointed to the Dutch, who had the world’s most powerful navy in the 1650s. Their decline, he argued, was not simply about other countries building better ships, it was because more populous nations grew into economic powers the Netherlands lacked the raw human scale to match.

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Currently speaking Americans are not even having enough children to replace their own generation, much less grow the population through births alone.

China’s own demographic decline complicates the picture even further. Its population of roughly 1.4 billion is projected to fall to about 1.2 billion by 2050 and just 633 million by 2100. China has a demographic problem of its own, but that is no excuse for America to neglect its own.

The goal should be to strengthen America’s future, and that starts with more children. This is about more than staying ahead of our enemies. It is about the next generation of workers, entrepreneurs, and innovators, the people who will build new industries, pioneer new technologies, and create prosperity for generations to come.

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