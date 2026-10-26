Venezuela Opposition Leader María Corina Machado Is Back in Venezuela After a Year in Exile

A reckoning over self-government could be coming to Venezuela.

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado returned to her home country on Sunday after a year in exile, raising hopes for a renewed push for self-government. With Nicolás Maduro deposed but his vice president now leading the regime, her arrival could give the opposition a powerful rallying point.

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🚨 BREAKING: Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is OFFICIALLY home in VZ and is SURROUNDED by supporters Incredible sight! Sec. Marco Rubio: "The conditions allowing for the safe return of Ms. Machado to Venezuela is the direct result of the U.S. supported reconciliation talks which has already seen hundreds of political prisoners freed and hundreds of political opposition figures return from exile." "We expect all political actors to support these talks which represent the best chance Venezuela has had in thirty years to peacefully achieve not just a free and fair election but an enduring democracy. Trump FIXED VENEZUELA. From here on out, she should fear ZERO PERSECUTION. After leaving the country last December to accept the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo — and following the U.S. military operation that deposed Nicolás Maduro — Machado is BACK https://t.co/vOxGmipMDP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 25, 2026

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has returned to Venezuela and is meeting with her supporters. https://t.co/8SA3wFABH1 — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 26, 2026

Few details were immediately available about how she returned, what prompted the move or where she was staying. Her immediate plans also remain unclear, though her return could position her to renew the fight for Venezuelan self-government that she championed while in exile.

Although the administration was directly responsible for Machado’s return, a role the secretary of state highlighted in a statement on social media, Trump said on Sunday that he had been unaware she was back and hoped she would be safe.

"The conditions allowing for the safe return of Ms. Machado to Venezuela is the direct result of the U.S. supported reconciliation talks which has already seen hundreds of political prisoners freed and hundreds of political opposition figures return from exile," Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X. "The United States expects the freedoms of all sectors of Venezuelan politics to continue to be respected. Likewise, we expect all political actors to support these talks which represent the best chance Venezuela has had in thirty years to peacefully achieve not just a free and fair election but an enduring democracy."

The conditions allowing for the safe return of Ms. Machado to Venezuela is the direct result of the U.S. supported reconciliation talks which has already seen hundreds of political prisoners freed and hundreds of political opposition figures return from exile. The United States expects the freedoms of all sectors of Venezuelan politics to continue to be respected. Likewise, we expect all political actors to support these talks which represent the best chance Venezuela has had in thirty years to peacefully achieve not just a free and fair election but an enduring democracy. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 25, 2026

Machado’s return comes as the Trump administration seeks to reshape Venezuela’s future under its “Donroe Doctrine,” aimed at countering threats to U.S. interests in the Western Hemisphere. The administration deposed Maduro at the beginning of the year, removing a socialist strongman allied with China and Russia, but leaving the regime he led in place under his former vice president.

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Since then, Washington has pursued access to Venezuela’s vast oil and gas resources and encouraged American investment in its energy infrastructure. But with calls from Congress for elections growing louder, Machado’s return puts a larger question back at the center of the debate: whether Maduro’s removal will deliver not just opportunities for American companies, but genuine self-government for Venezuelans. So far, Machado has been left out of that discussion, and it remains unclear where she fits into the Trump administration’s Venezuela policy.

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