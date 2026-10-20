Secretary of State Marco Rubio Defends President Trump's Foreign Policy: ‘People Need to Grow Up’

Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered a blunt message on Tuesday to critics of the administration’s diplomatic efforts: Grow up.

Speaking to reporters in India following trade negotiations, Rubio pushed back against criticism of a proposed trilateral meeting between the United States, Russia, and China, defending the need to engage with U.S. adversaries, and as a possible step in bringing an end to the Russia-Ukraine War. He also rejected claims that Washington was in the process of abandoning Kyiv

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SECRETARY RUBIO: People need to grow up when it comes to foreign policy a little bit. I don't think it's unusual for the three most powerful, nuclear-armed nations on Earth to have their leaders communicate with each other. https://t.co/M4MhQCARnJ — Department of State (@StateDept) October 20, 2026

"People need to grow up when it comes to foreign policy a little bit, okay?" the Secretary of State said. "I don't think it's unusual, frankly, for the three most powerful nuclear armed nations on earth for their leaders to communicate with one another."

"I think it makes all the sense in the world. They may have strong disagreements about things. We also have a president, rightfully so, who does not consider talking to someone to be a concession," Rubio added.

This comes as the Trump administration has floated a trilateral meeting between President Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss nuclear issues and potentially help end the Russia-Ukraine War, a goal Trump has pursued since his election. The mainstream media was quick to label the proposed meeting a “concession” or “reward” for some of the world’s most powerful dictators.

But those criticisms ring hollow when the Left’s favorite international bodies have effectively given tyrants a free pass, ignoring their abuses while keeping Western “human rights violations” in the spotlight.

The conversation then turned to the Russia-Ukraine War, with Rubio saying misinformation had plagued the conflict over the past week, including claims that the United States had deliberately cut off Ukraine’s Starlink access, stopped sharing intelligence, and planned to withhold military supplies.

Rubio said he spoke with the Ukrainian president for 45 minutes on Tuesday to clear up those claims.

NEW: Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirms he spoke directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for 45 minutes to clear up "inaccurate" media reports. Rubio pushed back against rumors of policy shifts, reinforcing that U.S. defense operations and backing remain unchanged. "Look, I'm seeing a lot of things in the media that are not accurate." "And as I did in my conversation with him, number one is the Department of War, everything they've been doing with Ukraine remains the same. That has not changed." — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 20, 2026

🚨🇺🇸🇺🇦 Zelensky spoke with Sec. Rubio earlier this AM: "It was a substantive conversation, focused on the issues that matter. I am grateful for his readiness to help and his clear position. First, ballistic missile interceptors, which are needed to protect lives. Second, early warning of Russian ballistic missile attacks, which is vital. Third, the situation with Starlink/Starshield, which needs to be restored. Of course, all of this comes against the backdrop of our diplomatic efforts to end this horrific war." THIS FKING WAR MUST END Source: @ZelenskyyUa / Writer: Michael — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 20, 2026

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“The Department of War, everything they’ve been doing with Ukraine remains the same,” Rubio said. That support includes the sharing of intelligence with Ukrainian officials, the ability of European allies to purchase or transfer U.S.-made systems to Ukraine, and continued commitments and spending under congressionally authorized funding for weapons, ammunition, explosives, vehicles, spare parts, equipment, and logistical support.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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