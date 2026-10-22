Kamala Harris Gave a Speech in Las Vegas and Her New Speaking Style Is Wild

One of the most embarrassing things a politician can do is put on a fake accent or cadence when speaking to different groups of voters. Hillary Clinton has done that, and so has Kamala Harris. Now, the former vice president and failed presidential candidate appears to be trying a new style of speaking, and she unveiled it at a Las Vegas event.

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Kamala Harris just spoke in Las Vegas and it seems she's testing out a new oratory style.



It's worse than you can imagine. pic.twitter.com/wzglFWAUBJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 21, 2026

"That era of feeling powerless, like what can we do, this just keeps happening, that era is over because we are now 13 days away from doing something about it to stop the pain," she said. Harris was speaking very slowly, in a lower register, like she was talking to a room full of sleepy kindergarteners.

"So that's where we are right now, and that's kind of exciting," Harris continued in the same condescending tone. "Right? This is some good stuff. Like, we're taking our power, we're using it, to determine who will hold offices like being the governor of Nevada. Which is so important for the people everyday on the most basic issues that affect our lives. Who will continue to walk those halls of Congress being an extraordinary fighter."

The lady behind her 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mEqk2tpxdz — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 22, 2026

She is all of us.

She sounds like she’s talking to dumb little children. How embarrassing for them. 🥴 — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) October 22, 2026

Democrats see us as kids they have to control, so that tracks.

She is something else. https://t.co/AjAdcKXkCY — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 22, 2026

Imagine if she were President. Heaven help us all.

She gets worse with age. Please God. Please have Democrats have Kamala be their Presidential candidate in 2028. https://t.co/eMTMQe5rG8 — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) October 21, 2026

That would be hilarious.

I don’t understand. Does she really think she has a fighting chance in 2028?



I guess I shouldn’t be surprised. This is the same person who thought rappers twerking on stage held a candle to an attempted assassination. https://t.co/j6ZeY5Gicv — Dudley Brown (@GunRightsPrez) October 22, 2026

Kamala had to rebrand herself multiple times in the past, and this is just another reboot for a candidate no one wants. There's a reason she dropped out before Iowa in 2020 and why voters rejected her in 2024.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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