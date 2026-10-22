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Kamala Harris Gave a Speech in Las Vegas and Her New Speaking Style Is Wild

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 22, 2026 7:45 AM
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Kamala Harris Gave a Speech in Las Vegas and Her New Speaking Style Is Wild
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

One of the most embarrassing things a politician can do is put on a fake accent or cadence when speaking to different groups of voters. Hillary Clinton has done that, and so has Kamala Harris. Now, the former vice president and failed presidential candidate appears to be trying a new style of speaking, and she unveiled it at a Las Vegas event.

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"That era of feeling powerless, like what can we do, this just keeps happening, that era is over because we are now 13 days away from doing something about it to stop the pain," she said. Harris was speaking very slowly, in a lower register, like she was talking to a room full of sleepy kindergarteners.

"So that's where we are right now, and that's kind of exciting," Harris continued in the same condescending tone. "Right? This is some good stuff. Like, we're taking our power, we're using it, to determine who will hold offices like being the governor of Nevada. Which is so important for the people everyday on the most basic issues that affect our lives. Who will continue to walk those halls of Congress being an extraordinary fighter."

She is all of us.

Democrats see us as kids they have to control, so that tracks.

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Imagine if she were President. Heaven help us all.

That would be hilarious.

Kamala had to rebrand herself multiple times in the past, and this is just another reboot for a candidate no one wants. There's a reason she dropped out before Iowa in 2020 and why voters rejected her in 2024.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes and combat Democrats' lies. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | KAMALA HARRIS | NEVADA | POLLING
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