‘Your Little Shops, That’s Real Cute’: French Leftist Mocks Businesses Targeted by Rioters

The cause of France’s social unrest runs deeper than mere third world immigration. At their root is a sense of entitlement fostered by the country’s progressive economic model, and a televised confrontation this week put that point on full display.

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Appearing on La Grande Confrontation on Monday, Lola-Fleur Whittaker, a left-wing political influencer who studies at the prestigious Sciences Po Paris, defended rioting as a response to the mounting financial pressures facing the French. But her dismissive response to small-business owners exposed the backward economic thinking that has become all too common across Europe, and the political Left more broadly.

Meet Lola-Fleur Whittaker. She was the youth spokesman on a French panel show, post-riot. Tout le monde is talking about her verbal tussle with a Congolese-born French businesswoman, whose shop was called “cute” by this “content creator”. Watch it with a sick bucket handy. https://t.co/yDNGLEquiQ — vbspurs (@vbspurs) October 21, 2026

“Your little shops, that’s real cute,” Whittaker said in response to concerns about attacks on small businesses. She went on to tell panelists that her own mother, a teacher, takes only cookies to work for lunch because she can no longer afford groceries or even meals at the school cafeteria.

But another panelist, a business owner who immigrated to France from the Democratic Republic of Congo at age 9, did not let those comments slide. She had spent her life working to escape the poverty her parents had known and contributing to a productive French society. This was not just about her “little shop,” she explained. It was her livelihood, and that of at least a hundred other people in France whose suffering was being dismissed in service of a political point.

Whittaker sat there and rolled her eyes.

The contrast became even sharper when social media posts showed that Whittaker, who has often complained about affordability, had taken trips to Malaysia, Egypt, Oman, Sicily, Croatia and Greece, and happily shared them online.

Sa mère prof d'anglais ne peut plus payer la cantine, mais heureusement, Lola-Fleur Whittaker, militante LFI, peut encore se payer des voyages en Malaisie, en Égypte, à Oman, en Sicile, en Croatie ou en Grèce... Rassurez-vous, ça ne compte pas : c'est du CO2 de gauche. https://t.co/1cgs90wcvy — Eddy Mitchel Sardou (parodie) (@EddySardou) October 20, 2026

The exchange complicates the familiar argument on the right that France’s riots are simply the result of mass migration.

Here was an immigrant defending individual responsibility, productive work and the right to protect her livelihood, while a native French woman dismissed those concerns in service of a political cause. The dividing line was not where these women came from, but what they believed about responsibility, accountability and the value of productive work.

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France’s problem, in other words, cannot be explained by immigration alone. It is a question of entitlement, and what a country risks becoming when economic security is treated as the responsibility of a centralized government rather than of individuals accountable for their own actions.

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