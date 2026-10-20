Florida Democrat Suddenly Says Men Shouldn’t Play in Girls’ Sports, Her Voting Record Says Otherwise

Kathy Castor, the Democrat representing Florida’s 14th District, is trying to appeal to moderates as she faces Republican Mike Beltran in the upcoming midterm election.

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Just days ago, at a Florida candidate forum, Castor was asked whether biological males should be allowed to compete in girls’ sports. “The answer is no,” she replied. But a closer look at her voting record makes it difficult to square that answer with her repeated opposition to legislation barring that participation, and raises doubts about whether this is a genuine change of heart or simply a change in political messaging.

In both 2023 and 2025, Castor voted against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which sought to bar biological males from competing in female sports programs covered by Title IX.

In 2023, Castor co-sponsored the Transgender Bill of Rights, a resolution calling for protections allowing students to compete on sports teams and use school facilities consistent with their gender identity. It also called for removing government restrictions on gender-transition treatment for adults and minors and ensuring access to that care in prisons and immigration detention facilities.

Democrat @USRepKCastor (FL-14) is a pro-trans radical. She's lying when she claims to be a moderate. Her record includes: — Cosponsoring the Transgender Bill of Rights — Twice voting for the Equality Act — Backing boys in girls’ sports — Supporting men in women’s domestic violence shelters — Backing taxpayer-funded sex-change operations for minors — Opposing parental consent for school gender changes — Congressional Leadership Fund (@CLFSuperPAC) October 20, 2026

Her record also includes opposition to restrictions on taxpayer-funded gender-transition procedures for minors. In December 2025, Castor voted against the Do No Harm in Medicaid Act, which sought to prohibit federal Medicaid funding for those procedures, including surgeries.

Castor even took $4,500 in donations this past quarter from the Human Rights Campaign, which supports access to gender-transition care for minors, including sex-change surgery.

Castor’s apparent rebranding also extends to her campaign website. Earlier this year, it urged supporters to “help us fight to protect and expand the progressive legacy she helped create with her fellow Democrats.” That language has since disappeared, suggesting that the progressive record she once celebrated is no longer the message she wants to lead with.

“Far-left extremist Kathy Castor can say whatever she thinks Florida families want to hear, but her voting record tells the real story," NRCC Spokeswoman Maureen O’Toole said. "Castor repeatedly failed to protect girls on the field and in private, female-only spaces, she backs taxpayer-funded sex changes for kids, and she’s taken thousands from groups pushing the same agenda. That’s her record, and voters will reject her because of it.”

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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