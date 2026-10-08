This Florida Democrat Denies Insider Trading, but Her Financial Records Raise Serious Questions.

Over the weekend, Republican Mike Beltran accused Democratic Rep. Kathy Castor of supporting a ban on congressional insider trading only after enriching herself during her time in office. Castor dismissed the allegations as “false,” but the exchange puts her financial record, and the timing of her support for restrictions, under renewed scrutiny.

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During our first debate yesterday, @KathyCastorFL denied ever insider trading and becoming a millionaire while in office on a taxpayer-funded salary. Listen while I prove those claims FALSE. https://t.co/UxSNFiRmco — Mike Beltran (@MBeltranFL) October 3, 2026

Unfortunately for Castor, denial does not make her financial records disappear. Her disclosure after entering Congress in 2007 put her net worth at a minimum of $803,039; the estimate based on her 2024 disclosure places it between $7.2 million and $22.5 million, including jointly held assets and her husband’s investments. Public service, apparently, has not been bad for the household finances.

Then there is the timing of her stock sales. On March 10, one day before the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, Castor sold between $32,004 and $130,000 in stocks. That included between $15,001 and $50,000 in Berkshire Hathaway shares, which closed that day at $202.73 before falling to $175.97 just two days later. Franklin Templeton shares she sold also fell over the same period, from $20.15 to $16.76.

Castor's household investment portfolio also reaches into China. Between March and December 2024, Castor’s husband bought and sold between $7,007 and $105,000 in the T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund, which invests in companies outside the United States and counts China as its fourth-largest country allocation. The exposure is indirect, through a mutual fund, but that still leaves a fair question: How much attention does a member of Congress pay to where the family’s money is invested?

And the disclosure concerns are not merely hypothetical either. In 2021, an ethics watchdog called for an investigation into Castor after reports surfaced that she failed to disclose stock purchases within the deadlines required by federal law.

“Corrupt Democrat Kathy Castor has spent nearly two decades in Congress enriching herself, breaking the law, and leaving her constituents behind. That’s not a representative; that’s a crook," NRCC Spokeswoman Maureen O’Toole said. "Tampa families deserve a real voice in Congress, and they’re fired up to send Kathy Castor packing.”

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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