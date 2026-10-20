France Gets Brutally Trolled Over Riots: Told to Give Its ‘Brave Warriors’ Humanitarian Aid

A pro-Israeli social media account just gave the French a taste of its own medicine.

For days, France has been engulfed in peaceful protests and riots. The unrest began with high school students protesting the poor quality of the country’s public schools, but the demonstrations soon became an opening for looters and others looking to exploit the disorder. What began as a dispute over education escalated into clashes with police and fires at buildings, including historic properties.

Advertisement

The account responded by pledging its support, not to the French government, but to the rioters. In a satirical swipe at France’s stance on Israel’s war against Hamas, it called for humanitarian aid to the rioters and hailed them as “brave warriors for justice.” It also warned that failing to support these “freedom fighters” would result in Israel bringing a case against France before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for violating international law.

We call on France to exercise restraint when dispersing the freedom fighters on the streets of Paris. These brave warriors for justice must receive immediate humanitarian aid, and their safety must be guaranteed in accordance with international law. Failure to comply will leave us no choice but to bring a case before the ICJ, in close cooperation with that renowned champion of human rights, Afghanistan. — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 18, 2026

"We call on France to exercise restraint when dispersing the freedom fighters on the streets of Paris," the account wrote. "These brave warriors for justice must receive immediate humanitarian aid, and their safety must be guaranteed in accordance with international law. Failure to comply will leave us no choice but to bring a case before the ICJ, in close cooperation with that renowned champion of human rights, Afghanistan."

The satirical post was a pointed reference to France’s condemnation of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza against Hamas, the terrorist organization that led the October 7, 2023, attack, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. France had accused Israel of imposing restrictions that worsened Gaza’s humanitarian crisis and demanded the "immediate, massive, unimpeded” delivery of aid through the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations.

Je me suis entretenu avec le Cardinal Pizzaballa, patriarche latin de Jérusalem, après la frappe israélienne qui a touché l'église de la Sainte-Famille de Gaza, que je condamne fermement. Nos pensées vont aux victimes, à leurs familles et à tous les chrétiens qui, comme l’ensemble des civils palestiniens de Gaza et les otages, vivent l’enfer. Je lui ai redit la solidarité de la France envers tous les chrétiens de Palestine, qui de Gaza à Taybeh, sont aujourd'hui menacés. Chaque jour, des dizaines de civils palestiniens sont tués à Gaza : la poursuite de cette guerre est injustifiable. Le cessez-le-feu doit être finalisé maintenant, les civils et les otages doivent être libérés de la menace de la guerre permanente. Il est injustifiable et indigne que l'aide humanitaire n'entre pas massivement, en violation de tous les principes internationaux de l’action humanitaire. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 17, 2025

Advertisement

France’s moral superiority must feel a little less superior now that it struggles to deal not with a terrorist organization and urban combat, but with riots and civil unrest over the very left-wing entitlements its government champions.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.