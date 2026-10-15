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Cait Conley Vowed to Fight Corporate PAC Money but Now She’s Facing a Second FEC Complaint

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 15, 2026 4:10 PM
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Cait Conley Vowed to Fight Corporate PAC Money but Now She’s Facing a Second FEC Complaint
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Democrat House candidate Cait Conley has built much of her campaign on a familiar promise: she rejects corporate PAC money and wants to ban it in Congress. 

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But as of late last week, she’s been hit with a new Federal Election Commission (FEC) complaint alleging that her campaign improperly used super PAC money.

According to the complaint, Conley’s campaign established a joint fundraising committee (JFC) with House Majority PAC, a super PAC, and received roughly $1.2 million in contributions through that committee, which are now being used to fund broadcast ad buys. 

That arrangement appears to run directly into a 2024 FEC ruling, which held that while a campaign may participate in a joint fundraising committee with a super PAC, the arrangement is limited to fundraising invitations and events. It does not extend to using the JFC to pay for campaign television ads. 

And yet, Conley has made a show of refusing corporate PAC money, a pledge touted by groups backing her candidacy, and has even promised to “ban corporate PAC money” in Congress.

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The worst part? This is not Conley’s first brush with the FEC. In August, Putnam County GOP Chair Andres Gil filed a separate complaint alleging that Conley’s campaign illegally coordinated with outside groups through consultant Jackie Rosa. Specifically, the complaint alleged that Rosa was paid by an outside organization rather than the campaign, effectively providing Conley with an in-kind contribution beyond legal limits.

“Cait Conley clearly lied to voters about not accepting corporate PAC money and even appears to have violated federal law," NRCC Spokeswoman Maureen O'Toole said. "Hudson Valley voters see right through her and will send Conley back home to Virginia in November.”

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | CORRUPTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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