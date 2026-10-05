Here's How Much Socialism Would Cost Your Family Each Year, and How Much It Already Does.

One of the greatest political lies ever sold is that socialism can do more for you than you can do for yourself.

According to a new estimate from the White House Council of Economic Advisers, seven of the eight major proposals in the Democratic Socialists of America’s Workers Deserve More agenda would add roughly $49 trillion to federal deficits over the next decade, about $355,000 for every American household on top of what the government currently spends. Money that would be spent better by those who earned it, rather than a government that can't even manage to run a postal service properly.

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The real cost of socialism. https://t.co/XcdI6Fdkhf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 4, 2026

THE REAL COST OF SOCIALISM. What Far-Left Radical Democrats Don't Want You to Know. ⤵️ https://t.co/isF52wPTVT — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 1, 2026

Medicare for All would cost an estimated additional $47.4 trillion over 10 years. Canceling student debt and providing free college would add another $3.6 trillion. A federally imposed 32-hour workweek would cost $920 billion; open borders and amnesty, $527 billion; the Green New Deal, $370 billion; and universal rent control, another $16 billion. A wealth tax, meanwhile, would raise an estimated $3.94 trillion. Conveniently, none of these projections can fully account for what such policies would do to businesses, investment, jobs, employment, productivity, consumer costs, or the countless other variables likely to be affected.

Even setting those consequences aside, consider what $355,000 left in the hands of an American household over 10 years could mean. It could help pay off a mortgage, build a retirement account, start a business, send children to college, or provide the kind of financial security no government program has ever reliably managed to replicate.

But if we want to see the cost of socialism, we do not even have to look at the DSA’s proposed policies. Americans are paying for a softer form of socialism as we speak.

The federal government’s roughly $4.5 trillion in mandatory spending translates to about $33,000 per household each year. That includes Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, means-tested aid, military pensions, government-worker compensation, veterans’ benefits, ACA premium subsidies, and the related spending that comes with each program. The DSA’s agenda would not represent some new economic vision. It would merely double the government spending Americans already fund.

The vast majority of that money belongs in Americans’ pockets. For the average household, $30,000 a year would be life-changing. Instead, Americans have seemingly accepted the idea that their money is better allocated by federal bureaus than by the people who earned it. That simply is not true.

Conservatives want a real solution to the affordability crisis? The answer is to stop giving Washington more money to spend. Force politicians and federal agencies to let Americans keep more of what they earn, then trust families to use that freedom in the ways that benefit them most: paying down debt, saving for retirement, buying a home, raising children, starting a business, or simply affording the life government keeps promising to make cheaper.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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