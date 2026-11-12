It’s Official: Chuck Schumer Has Serious Competition for Top Job

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) is running against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for majority leader.

“In this election, Americans called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people & fueled by political corruption,” Van Hollen posted to X on Thursday night. He gained national attention for meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador.

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“To deliver, we need new leadership. This isn't about any one person – it’s about answering that call,” he wrote. “That's why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader.”

In this election, Americans called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people & fueled by political corruption. To deliver, we need new leadership. This isn't about any one person – it’s about answering that call. That's why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader. — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) November 13, 2026





Some Democrat lawmakers have expressed skepticism about backing Schumer for the position, which he has held before. Democrats are expected to hold 55-56 seats in the upcoming Congress.

“The American public spoke clearly last week. They rejected Trumpism. But we have yet to earn our mandate. That will require bold leadership,” Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) posted to X after the announcement.

“I called on [Van Hollen] to lead our caucus as a candidate back in April because he leads with courage and experience. We need both right now. Which is why I’m proud to stand with him in his bid to lead our Senate majority,” he added.

The American public spoke clearly last week. They rejected Trumpism. But we have yet to earn our mandate. That will require bold leadership. I called on Sen. @ChrisVanHollen to lead our caucus as a candidate back in April because he leads with courage and experience. We need both right now. Which is why I’m proud to stand with him in his bid to lead our Senate majority. — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 13, 2026

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