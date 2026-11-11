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Top Russian Diplomat to the US 'Suddenly' Dies

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Nov 11, 2026 1:10 PM
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Top Russian Diplomat to the US 'Suddenly' Dies
AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov, Pool

Alexander Darchiev, Russian ambassador to the United States, died “suddenly” at 66, according to an announcement from Moscow on Wednesday.

A cause of death is not listed by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the statement shared to Telegram. He had been in the position since March of last year. 

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“The leadership and staff of the Russian Foreign Ministry announce with profound sorrow that Alexander Darchiev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the USA, passed away suddenly on November 11, aged 66,” the statement reads. 

“We have lost an outstanding diplomat, an experienced leader, a kind colleague and a mentor. An exceptional professional and a distinguished expert on the United States, Alexander Darchiev served in one of the most demanding areas of Russian foreign policy,” the statement continues, adding that “the cherished memory of our colleague, taken from us far too soon, will remain in our hearts forever.”

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His death comes at a closely watched time in Russia-U.S. relations, as trilateral talks occurred between the U.S., Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates in hopes to end the war. 

Townhall reached out to the White House and State Department for comment. 

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News Topics FOREIGN POLICY | RUSSIA | UNITED ARAB EMIRATES | USA | VLADIMIR PUTIN
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