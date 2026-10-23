The Tariffs Against Canada Just Changed: Here's What to Know

Some tariffs on Canada have been rolled back, as the Wall Street Journal reports that it’s part of an effort to help races in Maine and other states where the tariffs have become a hot topic.

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A White House document said that items like “plywood sheets," packing materials and certain paper goods are part of what have been taken off the list of goods getting tariffed, and some kinds of “carpets” and “waste products” will be added. Those changes will be applied on Oct. 30.

White House spokesman Matthew Middleton said in a statement to Townhall that “President Trump continues to address Canada’s discriminatory treatment of U.S. commerce.”

The tariffs against Canadian goods originally went into effect at the end of July, as there is an ongoing trade war between the two countries.

“The President is taking action in response to Canada’s continued discrimination against and additional retaliation targeting U.S. commerce, with the goal of protecting American farmers, manufacturers, and workers,” Middleton added.

“This administration will continue to use every available tool to restore reciprocity in our bilateral trade relationships and safeguard the economic prosperity and national security of the American people, the spokesman continued.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) posted to X that she had conversations with Ambassador Jamieson Greer, United States Trade Representative, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about wanting “tariff relief for these important products.”

“I am pleased to have secured additional tariff exemptions products crucial to Maine’s agricultural industries, including blueberry, potato, apple, and seaweed producers,” Collins wrote.

“Many of our farmers and growers rely on specialized equipment, packaging materials, and other products from Canada that are either unavailable from American suppliers or cannot be replaced without incurring significant expense,” she continued.

I am pleased to have secured additional tariff exemptions products crucial to Maine’s agricultural industries, including blueberry, potato, apple, and seaweed producers. Many of our farmers and growers rely on specialized equipment, packaging materials, and other products from Canada that are either unavailable from American suppliers or cannot be replaced without incurring significant expense. In my repeated conversations with Ambassador Greer, Secretary Lutnick, and other senior Administration officials, I have asked for tariff relief for these important products and I will continue working directly with Administration officials to seek additional relief and encourage a broader trade agreement with Canada, our neighbor, ally, and largest trading partner. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) October 23, 2026

Collins is in a hotly competitive Senate race against Democrat Troy Jackson, which is rated a “toss-up” by the Cook Political Report.

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