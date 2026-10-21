Trump Successfully Requests American Prisoner Be Freed From Russia

American citizen Stephen Hubbard has been released from Russian prison after facing Ukranian mercenary charges, according to Fox News.

Steve Witkoff, United States Special Envoy for Peace Missions, told Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia on Wednesday that “our whole nation sends its thanks,” CBS News reported. The outlet noted that Hubbard is ill and will get medical help in the U.S.

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Stephen Hubbard, a U.S. citizen who was jailed in Russia for more than four years after being accused of fighting for Ukraine, has been released from custody. During a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, Witkoff thanked him for freeing the American. "Our whole nation sends its thanks," Witkoff said. "Because of you, he's going home to his family." Hubbard, who is in poor health, was expected to be flown to Texas for treatment at a military hospital. — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 21, 2026

“Stephen Hubbard, taken four years ago by Russia during the Biden Administration, was just released from prison, at the request of President Donald J. Trump, made directly to President Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation last week. Stephen is on his way back home and will soon be with his family,” President Donald Trump posted to Truth Social on Wednesday.

Trump noted that this was not a prisoner exchange, but just a release.

“The United States, out of respect for President Trump, was not required to give anything in return - an unprecedented situation for Russia. There was no ‘swap’ necessary for this release. This major return should have taken place long ago through the Biden Administration, which got nowhere in its negotiations with the Kremlin,” the president added.

The move comes amid talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine to end the war in Eastern Europe.

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