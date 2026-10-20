Trump Is Dropping Big Bucks in Last Stretch of Midterms

President Donald Trump said roughly $400 million will have been poured into Republican races nationwide in order to boost candidates ahead of the competitive midterm elections, he explained on Tuesday.

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The president suggested that there is still about $100 million he plans to spend before Election Day to keep both chambers of Congress red.

“Because of my belief in the Republican Party, and all of our Policies and Principles, and especially after witnessing what is taking place in France, and other locations throughout Europe, I am pleased to announce that, having to do with the Most Important Midterm Elections in our Country’s History, I have spent, or will be spending, over 400 Million Dollars by Election Day,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Tuesday, presumably alluding to spending through the MAGA Inc. super PAC.

“More than 300 Million Dollars has already been spent on Advertising, Direct and Indirect Voter Contact, Rallies, Rally Arenas, Telerallies, Get Out the Vote Programs, Election Integrity, and more,” the president added. “It is my Great Honor to do so on behalf of the Republican Party, which has done so much to bring our Country back from the Edge of Oblivion.”

Trump ally and tech billionaire Elon Musk has also poured in roughly $366 million into the election to help Republicans cross the finish line, according to Reuters.

Money aside, the president has intensely hit the campaign trail in recent weeks, including going to Kansas on Monday, and he’ll be visiting Greenville, North Carolina, later on Tuesday. From the Dallas midterm convention and beyond, he’s encouraged the Republican base to act as if he is on the ballot this cycle.

For the Democrats, it became public on Tuesday that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will be giving $80 million in an effort to flip Congress, according to The New York Times.

Breaking News: Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire and the former mayor of New York City, gave Democrats $80 million in a late push to help them take the House in the midterms, his team told The New York Times. — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 20, 2026

In the Senate, there are seven toss-up races, according to the Cook Political Report. Those are Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas.

As for House races, there are 21 races that are considered toss-ups by the aforementioned report, including in Virginia, New York, North Carolina, California, and Arizona.

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