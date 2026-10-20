DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Trump Is Dropping Big Bucks in Last Stretch of Midterms

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 20, 2026 2:05 PM
Advertisement
Trump Is Dropping Big Bucks in Last Stretch of Midterms
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

President Donald Trump said roughly $400 million will have been poured into Republican races nationwide in order to boost candidates ahead of the competitive midterm elections, he explained on Tuesday. 

Advertisement

The president suggested that there is still about $100 million he plans to spend before Election Day to keep both chambers of Congress red. 

“Because of my belief in the Republican Party, and all of our Policies and Principles, and especially after witnessing what is taking place in France, and other locations throughout Europe, I am pleased to announce that, having to do with the Most Important Midterm Elections in our Country’s History, I have spent, or will be spending, over 400 Million Dollars by Election Day,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Tuesday, presumably alluding to spending through the MAGA Inc. super PAC. 

“More than 300 Million Dollars has already been spent on Advertising, Direct and Indirect Voter Contact, Rallies, Rally Arenas, Telerallies, Get Out the Vote Programs, Election Integrity, and more,” the president added. “It is my Great Honor to do so on behalf of the Republican Party, which has done so much to bring our Country back from the Edge of Oblivion.”

Trump ally and tech billionaire Elon Musk has also poured in roughly $366 million into the election to help Republicans cross the finish line, according to Reuters.

Money aside, the president has intensely hit the campaign trail in recent weeks, including going to Kansas on Monday, and he’ll be visiting Greenville, North Carolina, later on Tuesday. From the Dallas midterm convention and beyond, he’s encouraged the Republican base to act as if he is on the ballot this cycle.

Recommended
Inside the Secret Dem Plot to Weaponize Congress Against Elon Musk Jeff Charles The Feds Have That DNA Evidence on Ilhan Omar...and It Could Totally Wreck Her Matt Vespa
Advertisement

For the Democrats, it became public on Tuesday that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will be giving $80 million in an effort to flip Congress, according to The New York Times

In the Senate, there are seven toss-up races, according to the Cook Political Report. Those are Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas.

As for House races, there are 21 races that are considered toss-ups by the aforementioned report, including in Virginia, New York, North Carolina, California, and Arizona. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | ELECTION INTEGRITY | ELON MUSK | REPUBLICAN PARTY
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Inside the Secret Dem Plot to Weaponize Congress Against Elon Musk

Inside the Secret Dem Plot to Weaponize Congress Against Elon Musk

Jeff Charles
The Feds Have That DNA Evidence on Ilhan Omar...and It Could Totally Wreck Her

The Feds Have That DNA Evidence on Ilhan Omar...and It Could Totally Wreck Her

Matt Vespa
Stanford Researchers Just Gave California’s Billionaire Tax a Cold Dose of Reality

Stanford Researchers Just Gave California’s Billionaire Tax a Cold Dose of Reality

Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos