DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Social Security Administration Fixes Millions of Records, Agency Announces

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 20, 2026 12:15 PM
Advertisement
Social Security Administration Fixes Millions of Records, Agency Announces
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File

The Social Security Administration has made major updates to millions of records in its system on issues ranging from citizenship status of death dates, the agency announced on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Specifically, the SSA said that 25 million records now have filled in “missing citizenship information,” logged 17 million death dates by looking at information the SSA already had, along with help from the State Department.

In addition, the agency said it is fixing 8.5 million records that do not have the right “citizenship status” listed, according to a press release. 

“The Social Security Number database is our country’s books and records. The database’s accuracy is essential to maintaining integrity of government services for citizens. Accurate SSN records prevent fraud across federal programs and support the proper administration of benefits,” Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano said in a statement. 

Recommended
Here's What Caused a Liberal Journalist to Suffer a Total Meltdown on Katie Pavlich's Show Matt Vespa The Feds Have That DNA Evidence on Ilhan Omar...and It Could Totally Wreck Her Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“This is the first time SSA has undertaken an effort of this scale, and I am proud of the work we have done to strengthen the foundation of identity data relied upon throughout government and the economy,” he continued. 

The announcement comes as part of a larger initiative from the Trump administration to be able to cross-check records to prevent fraud, including an abuse of social programs meant to help lawfully qualifying individuals.

Last week, the SSA said there would be a 3.6 percent uptick in payments in 2027 for Americans that get social security payouts. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics SOCIAL SECURITY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Here's What Caused a Liberal Journalist to Suffer a Total Meltdown on Katie Pavlich's Show

Here's What Caused a Liberal Journalist to Suffer a Total Meltdown on Katie Pavlich's Show

Matt Vespa
The Feds Have That DNA Evidence on Ilhan Omar...and It Could Totally Wreck Her

The Feds Have That DNA Evidence on Ilhan Omar...and It Could Totally Wreck Her

Matt Vespa
France Gets Brutally Trolled Over Riots: Told to Give Its ‘Brave Warriors’ Humanitarian Aid

France Gets Brutally Trolled Over Riots: Told to Give Its ‘Brave Warriors’ Humanitarian Aid

Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos