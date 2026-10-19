Trump Renews Calls to Rename This Blue State

President Donald Trump is renewing his calls for the State of New Mexico to be renamed New America.

“New Mexico should immediately change its name to New America. We are not Mexico, we are the United States of America!” Trump posted to Truth Social on Monday.

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“Home Values and Incomes would rise, and you would be even prouder while saluting our beautiful American Flag! Maybe even the Crooked Elections, that New Mexico is known for, would become honest again!” the president continued.

In September, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham strongly disagreed with the idea.

“New Mexico’s name isn’t up for debate — it’s been ours since before the United States existed. What is up for debate? Who’s showing up for working families,” Grisham posted at the time, saying that Trump is wanting to “distract Americans from his disastrous war in Iran, gas prices keep soaring.”

“While the White House wastes time coloring on maps, Nuevo México is busy doing the work,” she further added.

Similarly, the formerly-named Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario are now known as the Gulf of America and Lake America by the United States government and other entities following executive actions by the president.

The name changes were met with praise and pushback, including pointed criticism from some Canadian politicians regarding the lake due to the ongoing trade war.

New Mexico’s name isn’t up for debate — it’s been ours since before the United States existed. What is up for debate? Who’s showing up for working families. While the President tries to distract Americans from his disastrous war in Iran, gas prices keep soaring. Americans are also spending more at the grocery store, losing access to health care and wondering if they’ll ever be able to afford a home. Under Democratic leadership here in New Mexico, we’re providing families with free childcare and college, protecting access to health care and investing in housing. While the White House wastes time coloring on maps, Nuevo México is busy doing the work. 🌶️ Photo credit: https://t.co/Yo9AbAjh4L — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) September 6, 2026

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