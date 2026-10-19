DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Trump Renews Calls to Rename This Blue State

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 19, 2026 3:30 PM
Advertisement
Trump Renews Calls to Rename This Blue State
AP Photo/Andres Leighton

President Donald Trump is renewing his calls for the State of New Mexico to be renamed New America.

“New Mexico should immediately change its name to New America. We are not Mexico, we are the United States of America!” Trump posted to Truth Social on Monday. 

Advertisement

“Home Values and Incomes would rise, and you would be even prouder while saluting our beautiful American Flag! Maybe even the Crooked Elections, that New Mexico is known for, would become honest again!” the president continued. 

In September, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham strongly disagreed with the idea.

“New Mexico’s name isn’t up for debate — it’s been ours since before the United States existed. What is up for debate? Who’s showing up for working families,” Grisham posted at the time, saying that Trump is wanting to “distract Americans from his disastrous war in Iran, gas prices keep soaring.”

“While the White House wastes time coloring on maps, Nuevo México is busy doing the work,” she further added. 

Similarly, the formerly-named Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario are now known as the Gulf of America and Lake America by the United States government and other entities following executive actions by the president. 

The name changes were met with praise and pushback, including pointed criticism from some Canadian politicians regarding the lake due to the ongoing trade war. 

Recommended
Watch Angie Nixon When Confronted With Her Calls to Jail Her Republican Opponent Jeff Charles Dana Bash Tried Playing Gotcha With Mike Rogers Over Abdul El-Sayed, and It Didn't Go Well for Her Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics NEW MEXICO | DONALD TRUMP
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Watch Angie Nixon When Confronted With Her Calls to Jail Her Republican Opponent

Watch Angie Nixon When Confronted With Her Calls to Jail Her Republican Opponent

Jeff Charles
Dana Bash Tried Playing Gotcha With Mike Rogers Over Abdul El-Sayed, and It Didn't Go Well for Her

Dana Bash Tried Playing Gotcha With Mike Rogers Over Abdul El-Sayed, and It Didn't Go Well for Her

Amy Curtis
Harmeet Dhillon Points Out the Obvious in This Predictable 60 Minutes Segment on Election Security

Harmeet Dhillon Points Out the Obvious in This Predictable 60 Minutes Segment on Election Security

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos