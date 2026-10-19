Melania Trump-Backed Executive Order Aims to Open Doors in Women's Health

President Donald Trump signed the “Advancing Women's Health to Improve Outcomes in All Phases of Life” Executive Order on Monday alongside First Lady Melania Trump to promote “women’s health innovation.”

Advertisement

“Now is the time. This is the time. This is a transformative moment for women in America. Beginning today, we will change the reality of women’s health,” the First Lady said at a Rose Garden on Monday.

“Together, these developments present a unique chance to reinvent women’s healthcare. We will move our hopes into action,” she said.

President Trump and the First Lady Sign an Executive Order https://t.co/8DUwZB6O9d — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 19, 2026

First Lady Melania Trump’s 5 PILLARS OF WOMENS HEALTH INNOVATION // 1. Direct research funding towards finding cures that affect women in a disproportionate and unique way. 2. Use super intelligence to enhance our insight of female biology and speed up medical discoveries. 3. Accelerate the process of getting promising therapeutics from laboratories to female patients, while maintaining strict safety standards. 4. Ensure that medical breakthroughs are accessible and affordable to women, regardless of their financial circumstances. 5. Replace generations of silence with open conversation, education, and compassion surrounding women’s health. — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 19, 2026

According to the White House, the Executive Order establishes the White House Women’s Health Task Force and a Women’s Health Division at the National Institutes of Health.

Trump said that the task force will be helmed by Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, noting how Wiles recently beat breast cancer.

“Our mission must serve women to every stage of life,” she added, later stating that “our health should never limit the fullness of our lives.”

On Monday, the First Lady posted about five “pillars” for the effort, which include focuses on research and access and the use of “super intelligence” to make developments.

“Ensure that medical breakthroughs are accessible and affordable to women, regardless of their financial circumstances,” the post states.

TODAY AT THE WHITE HOUSE: President Donald J. Trump & First Lady Melania Trump sign an executive order creating a Women’s Health Division at the NIH & a White House Women’s Health Task Force, aiming to close research gaps & modernize care for women 🇺🇸 Tune in at 11 AM EST! https://t.co/jqJsoceahY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 19, 2026

“Replace generations of silence with open conversation, education, and compassion surrounding women’s health,” her post continued.

The women’s health initiative is another major effort of the First Lady this term, along with Fostering Our Future.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.