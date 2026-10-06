It's a Big Day for the United States Navy. Here's Why.

President Donald Trump will head to Baltimore on Tuesday for a multibillion submarine investment between the United States Navy and Anduril Industries.

The announcement will entail a $6.6 billion partnership for a Baltimore area plant to build “critical components for the Virginia-class submarine,” and it will be responsible for 13,000 “direct and indirect jobs,” according to White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly. Over 3,000 of those jobs will be straight from the plant itself.

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“President Trump has prioritized restoring America’s maritime might, unlike any of his predecessors,” she told reporters.

“In line with the President’s Maritime Action Plan released earlier this year, the Trump administration is rebuilding U.S. shipbuilding capacity and capabilities, reforming workforce education and training, protecting our maritime industrial base, and eliminating burdensome industry regulations,” she added.

Anduril Industries plans to invest $3.7 billion in a submarine manufacturing shipyard at Sparrows Point, promising more than 3,100 permanent jobs at full operation as Maryland and Baltimore County pledge public support that could reach roughly $481 million. The defense company’s proposed Arsenal-2 facility would bring large-scale shipbuilding work back to the former Bethlehem Steel industrial area, producing components and eventually entire sections to help meet the Navy’s demand for Virginia-class attack submarines. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Baltimore County later today to discuss the project. He is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. at 1660 Shipyard Road, according to White House guidance. Read more: https://t.co/3IsjUPqxFI 📸: Courtesy of Tradepoint Atlantic — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) October 6, 2026

Christian Brose, President and Chief Strategy Officer at Anduril, told reporters that this move will help grow the “maritime industrial base” in a serious way.

“Anduril’s portion of this will be around $3.7 billion invested, and that will be the cost of standing up the facility, building the workforce, filling it with modern technology and other capabilities required to do the work that we will be tasked with,” Brose said.

“For context here, for those of you who have not been following along, the Virginia-class submarine program is one of the most critical warfighting capabilities that our nation has, guarantees deterrence every single day,” Brose added. “It is also a program that has been challenged in terms of the ability to meet the Navy’s requirements, to include other requirements. So we are, as a nation, not necessarily where we need to be.”

Brose noted that the new plant in Sparrows Point used to be a shipyard, particularly with the Bethlehem Steel plant.

"People in this area of Baltimore have a living memory of, you know, their parents or grandparents working at that shipyard, at that facility. So we're incredibly excited to be, you know, bringing this back. You know, this will create 3,100 direct jobs, you know, another 11,000 indirect jobs across the country," he said.

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