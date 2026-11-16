Susan Smith, Who Drowned Her Children in 1994, Is Up for Parole Again This Week

In October 1994, Michael and Alex Smith went missing in Moore, South Carolina. Their mother, Susan Smith, claimed a black man carjacked her while she was stopped at a traffic light and fled with her children in the back seat.

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For more than a week, the nation was gripped by the search for the children. By early November, Susan Smith's story unraveled and we learned the horrific truth: she killed her young sons by letting her car roll into John D. Long Lake in Union County. Michael was three; Alex was 14 months old.

Prosecutors said Smith killed her children because a man she was having an affair with didn't want kids. The defense claimed it was a botched murder-suicide. The boys were buried together near the Bogansville United Methodist Church.

Susan Smith was convicted of two counts of murder and sentenced to 30 years to life.

Michael and Alex would be in their 30s now, and their father, David Smith, is going to fight once again to keep Susan Smith behind bars. Smith is up for parole, and her hearing is scheduled for Thursday. Smith was up for parole in 2024, too, and David Smith objected to her release.

Notorious child killer Susan Smith is coming up for parole Thursday, and her former husband, David Smith, is speaking out.https://t.co/0r9NvTBmC8 — Jessica McBride (@JessicaMcb29171) November 16, 2026

Here's more from CNN:

David Smith says he still finds it hard to understand why she killed their children. “They didn’t do anything wrong,” he says. “They weren’t even old enough to be held accountable in God’s eyes for making mistakes.” His former wife is set to appear Thursday before the South Carolina Board of Paroles and Pardons in Columbia, where he will fight her release — just like he did at her first parole hearing two years ago. “I want them to look at it … through my eyes,” he says. “It’s important for me to remind the parole board that it may be 32 years, but for me it’s still like yesterday. Thirty-two years hasn’t changed the heartache.” He pauses, sniffling. His voice drops to a whisper. “It’s been hard, hard,” he says. “If I have a choice, I’d want her to stay in prison until she dies.”

Smith learned of the murder when the news broke on television. He later remarried and has two more children, Savannah and Nicholas. They are in their 20s.

At her 2024 parole hearing, Susan Smith testified via video. "I know what I did was horrible," she said. "And I would give anything if I could go back and change it. And I loved Michael and Alex with all my heart."

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Susan Smith also faced disciplinary problems in prison, including breaking prison rules by communicating with a documentary filmmaker shortly before her 2024 parole hearing and sexual misconduct with two corrections officers. Prison records also show disciplinary measures for self-mutilation and the use and possession of narcotics or marijuana.

David Smith will be at the parole hearing to fight his ex-wife's release.

"I want them to look at it … through my eyes,” he told CNN. "It’s important for me to remind the parole board that it may be 32 years, but for me it’s still like yesterday. Thirty-two years hasn’t changed the heartache."

"If I have a choice, I’d want her to stay in prison until she dies."

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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