Sec. Hegseth Met With Polish Defense Minister to Talk NATO and U.S. Military Base

Poland's Defense Minister, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, reported yesterday that the Pentagon has given a "green light" for plans to establish a permanent U.S. military base in the country.

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The Pentagon has not endorsed the base or confirmed a timetable, but it did reference ongoing talks about a permanent U.S. military presence in Poland.

Poland's defense minister said today that the Pentagon had given a “green light” to plans for a permanent U.S. military base in the country, with President Donald Trump expected to make a final decision in early December.https://t.co/YRjA8YcNHr — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) November 10, 2026

Here's more:

Speaking after talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said his American counterpart told him that “everything is moving in the right direction.” “We interpret that as a green light from the Pentagon,” he said. The project has not yet received formal U.S. approval. ... Hegseth praised Poland’s military buildup, calling its army “one of the most formidable” in Europe. He also pushed for European NATO allies to take greater responsibility for their own defense, potentially allowing Washington to reduce its troop presence on the continent. Poland already hosts thousands of American troops, largely on rotating deployments. But Warsaw is pushing for a permanent base as the Pentagon reviews its military presence across Europe, with other NATO allies fearing Trump could withdraw thousands more troops. The review is expected to conclude by December. The project is also a rare point of agreement between Poland's feuding leaders. Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Karol Nawrocki — a Trump ally whom the U.S. president backed in last year's election — agreed last week to cooperate on securing the base, despite their bitter confrontation over control of Poland's top court.

Poland has pushed for a base for months. Back in September, President Trump also indicated the U.S. was closing in on establishing that base.

Poland has spent months lobbying Washington, often in public, for a new American base capable of accommodating thousands of permanently assigned soldiers and their families.https://t.co/87uB3fUroG — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) November 11, 2026

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth talked about the meeting and said they discussed Poland's role in NATO and signed a Statement of Intent on strengthening of defense cooperation.

Today, I met with my Polish counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, at the Pentagon.



We discussed Poland’s leadership in NATO, including support of NATO 3.0 objectives, and signed a Statement of Intent on strengthening of… pic.twitter.com/4KeUVmogre — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) November 10, 2026

The Polish Embassy also posted about the Statement of Intent.

A declaration of intent aimed at increasing the scale and speed of Polish-American bilateral cooperation in the defense industry was signed in Washington today by Deputy PM, Minister of Defense @KosiniakKamysz and @SecWar Pete Hegseth. 🇵🇱🤝🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/u3075Ftk8L — Embassy of Poland U.S. (@PolishEmbassyUS) November 10, 2026

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Kosiniak-Kamysz thanked Secretary Hegseth for the warm welcome.

"Great to see you again, @PeteHegseth! Thanks for the warm welcome!" he wrote on X.

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