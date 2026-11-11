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Sec. Hegseth Met With Polish Defense Minister to Talk NATO and U.S. Military Base

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 11, 2026 8:30 AM
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Sec. Hegseth Met With Polish Defense Minister to Talk NATO and U.S. Military Base
AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File

Poland's Defense Minister, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, reported yesterday that the Pentagon has given a "green light" for plans to establish a permanent U.S. military base in the country.

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The Pentagon has not endorsed the base or confirmed a timetable, but it did reference ongoing talks about a permanent U.S. military presence in Poland.

Here's more:

Speaking after talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said his American counterpart told him that “everything is moving in the right direction.”

“We interpret that as a green light from the Pentagon,” he said. The project has not yet received formal U.S. approval.

...

Hegseth praised Poland’s military buildup, calling its army “one of the most formidable” in Europe. He also pushed for European NATO allies to take greater responsibility for their own defense, potentially allowing Washington to reduce its troop presence on the continent.

Poland already hosts thousands of American troops, largely on rotating deployments. But Warsaw is pushing for a permanent base as the Pentagon reviews its military presence across Europe, with other NATO allies fearing Trump could withdraw thousands more troops. The review is expected to conclude by December.

The project is also a rare point of agreement between Poland's feuding leaders. Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Karol Nawrocki — a Trump ally whom the U.S. president backed in last year's election — agreed last week to cooperate on securing the base, despite their bitter confrontation over control of Poland's top court.

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Poland has pushed for a base for months. Back in September, President Trump also indicated the U.S. was closing in on establishing that base.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth talked about the meeting and said they discussed Poland's role in NATO and signed a Statement of Intent on strengthening of defense cooperation.

The Polish Embassy also posted about the Statement of Intent.

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Kosiniak-Kamysz thanked Secretary Hegseth for the warm welcome.

"Great to see you again, @PeteHegseth! Thanks for the warm welcome!" he wrote on X.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics MILITARY | NATO | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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