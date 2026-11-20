Fresh off the heels of news that Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) lost $450,000 to "bank impersonation fraud," the state Department of Public Instruction requesting billions in spending, and their laughable report cards that said MPS "meets expectations," we learned that MPS also spent $3.6 million on projects that were not approved by the district's school board.

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Milwaukee Public School administrators spent $3.6M of your tax money on projects board directors say they never approved. pic.twitter.com/wWx5m6TQW3 — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) November 18, 2026

"Do you think that's irresponsible to not know when $3.6 million of public taxpayer money has been spent already?" investigative reporter Jenna Rae asked MPS Superintendent Brenda Casselius.

"Well, I know generally what it's spent on; I just want to make sure I know specific details on everything," Casselius replied.

Rae said this was revealed in a finance committee meeting last week, when school board members learned that other school leaders approved the $3.6 million spending on things like dental equipment, asbestos abatement, architectural design plans, and furniture.

In a video from the November 12, 2026 MPS School Board Finance Committee Meeting, School Board Director Christopher Fons said, "We should never be voting on things after the fact."

District policy states that public dollars should never be spent without the school board's approval. If money is spent, it's supposed to be reported within 60 days.

"And if there's a change in a project and it's going to cost more than $50,000, there's a required approval from an executive officer and the board has to be notified within 60 days," Rae said.

"It comes back to those questions about transparency and accountability that parents in the community have been begging for," said MPS parent Kristen Payne.

Rae said Superintendent Cassellius told her that the Chief Operating Officer approved the $3.6 million.

"It's still unclear when it was approved, if it was approved before the projects were completed, and if it was ever brought before the board," Rae said.

Ingrid Walker-Henry, president of the teachers' union, said she's "absolutely" concerned the district spent more than the $3.6 million without the board knowing.

Why is TMJ4 reporting on public school waste after years of mouth piece coverage for teachers unions? — deplorablehomo (@deplorable_homo) November 19, 2026

And what will happen when MPS gets millions more in spending in the next budget?

Local legacy media priming the public for more fraud and higher dollars.



Enemy of the people stuff here — Temu Illinois Irish James (@blackdoglurking) November 19, 2026

Hard to argue against that.

Prediction: She'll be out in 18 months with severance. Rinse . Repeat. — Cupcake Schotzie (@schotziejlk) November 19, 2026

Superintendent Brenda Casselius came to MPS from Boston, where she was so bad the district was recommended for state receivership "despite being among the nation's best-funded urban districts." A 2020 Boston Magazine exposé revealed that Casselius was a failed leader who faced a "tumultuous" time in Boston, including a revolt from principals and "excoriation from influential nonprofits and activists."

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Her colleagues at the time said it was because Casselius couldn't be bothered to focus on the "more mundane but important aspects" of the job. Casselius reportedly broke down in tears often and "realized she was in over her head" and "felt overwhelmed." Casselius was out of Boston within two years; she then tried to apply for the Superintendent jobs in both St. Paul and Minneapolis — where she grew up — and was rejected for both.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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