Fiona the hippo became an international celebrity in 2017 when she was born prematurely at a record-low weight. Typically, newborn hippos weigh 100 pounds; Fiona was born at 29 pounds, seven weeks early.

Advertisement

It’s hard to believe that Fiona is 4 months old! Take a look back & celebrate how far she’s come in those few short months in this new video pic.twitter.com/AnTQ8rs2n4 — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) May 24, 2017

Despite those odds, Fiona survived and thrived at the Cincinnati Zoo until the other day, when a knit cap inadvertently ended up in her enclosure and she swallowed it.

Fiona the hippo, who became an international celebrity when she was born at a record low weight and managed to survive against the odds, is under 24-hour monitoring after eating a knit cap that accidentally landed in her Cincinnati Zoo habitat, according to officials.… pic.twitter.com/0GqwAN4VwL — CNN (@CNN) November 17, 2026

The hat was thrown into the air near the enclosure before being caught by a ceiling fan that threw it through the 12-inch opening at the top of the 12-foot observation windows by Fiona's enclosure. "We probably couldn't make it happen again if we tried," a Cincinnati Zoo spokesperson told CNN.

It's clear this was a freak accident and not intentional, even though many social media users are blaming a child and his or her parents.

For everyone else wondering what happened, I had to look it up since all the comments were just berating a child (and one said the kid deserved the death penalty???), Fiona ate a hat that was not purposely tossed in or toward her enclosure: pic.twitter.com/kJL6BFzWRV — Val (@vee_em_cee) November 18, 2026

Fiona is now under constant medical observation. Immediately after she swallowed the hat, she was given anti-nausea medication and "laxative-like supplements" to help pass the hat through her digestive tract. Surgery isn't an option for Fiona, according to veterinary and human specialists.

Thank you for your concern about Fiona! As you can imagine, we are rooting for her and hoping that she proves to be as strong and resilient as she was at the beginning of her life.



Here is an update on what our amazing care team is doing to help her. #TeamFiona pic.twitter.com/7lB97kt0ZN — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) November 18, 2026

The Columbus Zoo donated a nine-foot scope and a technician to assist with giving Fiona a colonoscopy. The Cincinnati Zoo said Fiona will continue to get anti-nausea medications, "all her favorite foods," and supportive care until she passes the hat.

"Her care team is cautiously optimistic that she will pass it and return to her usual self," the zoo said in a statement. Fiona is currently being kept out of public view while she is being monitored.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.