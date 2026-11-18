In late 2025 and earlier this year, dozens of members of the Tren de Aragua (TdA) Venezuelan gang were charged with an ATM "jackpotting" scheme that stole tens of millions of dollars by deploying malware on the machines. In December 2025, 54 defendants were charged with various crimes, including conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. By February of this year, the total number of TdA members indicted had ballooned to 93 after a federal grand jury in Nebraska indicted six more for the scheme.

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Two illegal aliens from Venezuela were sentenced to 78 months in prison in June for stealing millions from ATMs and sending that money to criminal organizations, including TdA.

Despite the crackdown, more TdA members reportedly stole $230,000 from a Milwaukee ATM last week, using the same malware-driven "jackpotting" technique.

🚨Illegal Aliens with the designated foreign terrorist org Tren de Aragua steal $110,000 after installing malware on banks in sanctuary Milwaukee after stealing $230,000 last week.



Since Democrats allowed TdA into the U.S. in 2020: 1900 robberies, $20M stolen last year. pic.twitter.com/lv2wJ6Uyq1 — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) November 17, 2026

This wasn't last week; it was in March.

Thieves hacked two ATMs in two weeks in March, getting them to spit out cash. Records show they got away with $230k from a bank in Greenfield and $110k from a bank in Glendale.



Court records show investigators named the crime ATM jackpotting, because when it is successful, it’s… pic.twitter.com/UCxTGubHdt — Stop Sign Pros (@StopSignPros) November 17, 2026

That being said, Greenfield police told local media outlet WISN that it closed the case because investigators had no leads.

Here's more:

At a U.S. Bank branch on 27th Street in nearby Greenfield, thieves kept coming back. Search warrants reviewed by WISN show they made 13 visits in six hours. Across the night of March 11 and into March 12, they took about $230,000 from two machines. Then came the news from police. Greenfield told WISN it had closed the case because investigators had no leads. Glendale police were still working to identify the suspects and determine whether the two thefts were connected.

"Think of this as the new bank robbery," Alan Karr, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Milwaukee office, told WISN. "It's generally a much more sophisticated crew, and generally more people than just somebody traditionally showing up at a bank," he added. Investigators call it ATM jackpotting. The idea is to make a machine hand over its cash without a legitimate withdrawal. The money comes out of the bank's cash supply. Before those thefts, the FBI had already flagged a rise in jackpotting across the country.

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Unfortunately for Wisconsin, the governor-elect David Crowley is now its accomplice.

And we just elected their “accomplice” to run the state.



Great work Wisconsin. 🙄 https://t.co/6ZG17mAw73 — Michelle (@MichelleFaretta) November 17, 2026

There have been 1,900 of these jackpotting robberies since 2020 with more than $20 million stolen.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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