Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has dropped his lawsuit seeking to ban the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) from operating in the state.

State court records show that Paxton’s office filed a notice of nonsuit on Monday, voiding the case it filed in February.

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The lawsuit, filed in February, had asked a Collin County judge to declare the Council on American-Islamic Relations a foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organization. It alleged that CAIR was working with the Muslim Brotherhood, an international Sunni Muslim group, to “usurp governmental power and establish dominion through Sharia law.” At the time, CAIR said it was being punished for its opposition to Israel’s war in Gaza. The petition came after Gov. Greg Abbott slapped the same designation against the two groups and urged Paxton to take legal action against CAIR amid a surge in Republican candidates running anti-Islam campaigns. Paxton’s office filed a notice of nonsuit Monday, voiding the lawsuit nearly two weeks after a blue wave sunk Paxton’s U.S. Senate bid and swept Abbott out of office. Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa has said she will remove the “foreign terrorist organization” label against CAIR. The organization didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit’s end, which was first reported by Bloomberg Law. CAIR and its Texas chapter have cheered Hinojosa’s pledge, which she announced during an interview with The Washington Post. “Greg Abbott, Ken Paxton, Bo French, and Mayes Middleton staked their political campaigns on shredding the First Amendment to target Texas Muslims, but the people of Texas rejected this un-American bigotry,” the groups added in a statement. “Anti-Muslim hate is no longer an effective political weapon in Texas, and it must no longer have any place in state governance.”

🚨TX REPUBLICANS SURRENDER🚨



TX AG Ken Paxton has ENDED his lawsuit seeking to ban the CAIR and its Houston, Austin, and Dallas-Fort Worth chapters from operating in the state.



He filed a notice of nonsuit without prejudice in Collin County district court, dropping the… pic.twitter.com/P0aS0bzEOG — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) November 16, 2026

Paxton’s office abandoned the case without prejudice, which means it could file the lawsuit again at a future date. The withdrawal was the latest in a string of cases Paxton has abandoned before leaving office next year, according to Bloomberg Law, and it came nearly two weeks after a blue wave sank Paxton's U.S. Senate bid and swept Gov. Greg Abbott out of office.

Today, I designated the Muslim Brotherhood and Council on American-Islamic Relations as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations.



This bans them from buying or acquiring land in Texas and authorizes the Attorney General to sue to shut them down. pic.twitter.com/lSYvpkTmh3 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 18, 2025

Following her victory in the 2026 election, Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa pledged to reverse outgoing Governor Greg Abbott's executive proclamation designating CAIR as a foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organization.

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Paxton's office did not give a reason for letting the CAIR lawsuit go. But it seems likely that it shut it down because there is no chance the incoming Democrat administration will follow up on it. In fact, the new attorney general might have dismissed the case with prejudice, which means Republicans couldn't pursue it later if Republicans regain control of Texas' executive branch.

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