Ilhan Omar, who herself is facing numerous investigations, has put forth a bill that would redirect $139.6 billion in ICE and Border Patrol funding to a fund that would pay nonprofit groups to "investigate" immigration raids. The language of the bill is also positively Orwellian, referring to "truth telling," "commissions of inquiry," and "memorialization."

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Ilhan Omar wants to divert $139.6 BILLION from ICE and CBP into a fund that could pay nonprofits to investigate immigration raids.



Her bill explicitly lists “truth telling,” “commissions of inquiry” and “memorialization.” pic.twitter.com/yLnjDstOPG — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) November 16, 2026

Wow.

Ilhan Omar wants $139.6 billion pulled from ICE and CBP and handed to nonprofits for "truth telling" and "memorialization." That's not oversight. It's a taxpayer-funded grievance industry built to fight the next deportation. — Rusty Weiss (@Rusty_Weiss) November 16, 2026

Democrats don't want to deport illegal aliens, criminal or otherwise.

Feel free to go ahead and deport this foreign subversive anytime https://t.co/XpSXQi6RtM — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) November 16, 2026

Please, deport her.

Ilhan wants to divert immigration enforcement funding to go to what inevitably will end up in the hands of fraudsters.



How surprising. https://t.co/tdyYjKiO5T — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 16, 2026

That $9 billion in Minnesota just wasn't enough.

The ultimate goal of the left is for every dollar of every budget to end up in the pockets of their political allies.



They don’t actually want to do anything productive. At all. They want to steal money and throw people in jail who disagree with them.



That’s all politics has… https://t.co/dPhuhVc5yH — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) November 17, 2026

All of this.

Omar's own figure: Metro Surge cost Minneapolis "nearly $700 million."



Her bill: $139.6 billion. About 200 times that.



Plus grants for "truth telling" and "memorialization." Minnesota nonprofits do have some experience with federal grant programs. https://t.co/BOseq7FFv4 — David Strom (@DavidStrom) November 16, 2026

When Democrats talked about "affordability," they meant it for their preferred constituencies — illegal aliens and welfare fraudsters. Not Americans. Americans will pay higher taxes, higher rents, higher food and gas prices to fund the Democrats' radical agenda.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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