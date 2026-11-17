A week ago, a building in Brooklyn, New York, collapsed. At the time, several people were injured and trapped. Now we know the collapse claimed eight lives, including construction worker Jose Luis Caguana, 26. Caguana's funeral was yesterday; his wife is nine months pregnant with the couple's second son, and they have a 4-year-old. The other victims were cousins Barry and Ndiay Mamadou, Juan Daniel Salvada Guzman, Edgar Sapon, and Gabriel Siguencia. The two youngest victims were Kevin Santiago Reyes Gonzales, 10, and Nicole Daniela Salvala Rodriguez, nine. They were also cousins.

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A total of 18 people were injured, and one was listed in critical condition.

Zariah Coleman, 13, went viral after the collapse, asking for the safe return of her cat, Isaac. Coleman wasn't home when the building collapsed, but said she ran back to try to find Isaac. When she realized her home was gone and finding her cat would be difficult, she was distraught.

"The first thing I thought about was my cat."



A child who lived in the building that collapsed in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday, killing eight people, says she came home and unsuccessfully attempted to rescue her cat from the rubble. https://t.co/irXTE4pjUb pic.twitter.com/jRVNVAoIGw — ABC News (@ABC) November 13, 2026

Over the weekend, rescuers located Isaac in the rubble and returned him to Coleman.

NYC child reunited with cat that was missing in deadly Brooklyn building collapse https://t.co/2VJrZ0uA0f pic.twitter.com/IXXSbymqxk — New York Post (@nypost) November 15, 2026

According to The New York Post, Isaac is now getting the veterinary care he needs. Rescuers put him in a carrying case and returned him to Coleman.

Days after Wednesday's deadly building collapse in Flatbush, 13-year-old Zariah Coleman was reunited with her cat, Isaac, after tearfully pleading to officials for help in finding him.



A Department of Buildings staffer and a member of the nonprofit Flatbush Cats rescued Isaac… pic.twitter.com/ucbyKx4Ef0 — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) November 16, 2026

Flatbush Cats, a rescue group, helped aid Isaac's recovery.

And here's Isaac, the Brooklyn building collapse rescued cat, while getting checked out by a vet. That is one cool cat. pic.twitter.com/0i6a3B9sdt — The Spirit of Lorenzo the Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) November 16, 2026

The cause of the collapse has not been determined yet. The New York City Department of Buildings, the NYPD, and the Brooklyn DA's office are investigating.

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