Brooklyn Building Partially Collapses; Search Underway for Trapped Victims

A building collapsed in Brooklyn, New York, around 4 PM on Wednesday, leaving several people trapped or injured.

It’s unclear why the building collapsed; it is located at 2625 Bedford Ave.

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First responders are digging through rubble to reach those who are trapped.

🚨 HAPPENING NOW: FDNY units are currently operating at a building collapse on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn. https://t.co/hZmL1peDKI — FDNY (@FDNY) November 11, 2026

Crews are on the scene of a building collapse that happened just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday in Brooklyn, New York, officials say. According to the FDNY, people are reported to be trapped, and four people have been injured. Photos and video from the scene appear to show an entire side of the building collapsed, exposing the interiors of stairwells and apartments. The FDNY says a major technical rescue operation is ongoing. https://t.co/FMUMz0snsp — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 11, 2026

Rescue operations are underway after a building collapsed in Brooklyn on Wednesday, injuring multiple people, according to New York City fire officials. https://t.co/yYxWPPr1f8 https://t.co/6WE9GGTqkj — ABC News (@ABC) November 11, 2026

This is absolutely devastating. Footage from Chopper 4 NBC NY of the building collapse in Flatbush, Brooklyn. There is one person unaccounted for at this time. https://t.co/Z8yug9LRcR — Kiki Danger (@itskikidanger) November 11, 2026

NOW: Major technical rescue operation is underway after a building collapsed in Brooklyn, New York, with multiple people reportedly trapped inside. https://t.co/DOxxX9XDup — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) November 11, 2026

First responders are on the scene of a reported partial building collapse in Brooklyn with people trapped, according to FDNY officials. The FDNY says it happened just after 4 p.m. at an apartment building located at 2625 Bedford Ave. between Newkirk and Flatbush avenues. https://t.co/xISwi64ySi — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) November 11, 2026

BREAKING: First responders are racing to search the rubble of a partially collapsed three-story building in Brooklyn, New York, as reports emerge of multiple injuries. The collapse happened shortly after 4 p.m. ET, and emergency crews are now searching for anyone who may still be trapped inside. Download the Fox News app to follow this developing story: https://t.co/ISpW9Fc0R3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 11, 2026

New footage shows the aftermath of the building collapse in Brooklyn, New York. Several people injured, others trapped. https://t.co/4IG4JwyESl — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 11, 2026

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