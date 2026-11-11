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Brooklyn Building Partially Collapses; Search Underway for Trapped Victims

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Nov 11, 2026 6:00 PM
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Brooklyn Building Partially Collapses; Search Underway for Trapped Victims
Townhall Media

A building collapsed in Brooklyn, New York, around 4 PM on Wednesday, leaving several people trapped or injured. 

It’s unclear why the building collapsed; it is located at 2625 Bedford Ave. 

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First responders are digging through rubble to reach those who are trapped. 

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