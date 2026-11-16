The Wisconsin Democrat Who Will Help Draft State Budget Has Filed for Bankruptcy Twice

Not only does Wisconsin Democrat LaTonya Johnson have very strong opinions on the state's suburbs — saying a few years ago to "f**k the suburbs because they don't know a godd**n thing" — she's going to be helping draft the state's next biennial budget.

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Which is why Wisconsin voters should also know that Johnson has filed for bankruptcy not once, but twice.

The state is clearly in good hands. Not.

The Milwaukee Democrat will co-chair the Legislature's budget-writing committee in January. She filed for bankruptcy in 2013 and again in 2015 while serving in the Assembly.

Learn about the irony: https://t.co/HZw34r8teB pic.twitter.com/oNDS1pmjq2 — The Heartland Post (@HeartlandPostWI) November 13, 2026

Here's more:

The 16-member committee writes the state’s two-year budget and signs off on releasing money for projects the Legislature has approved. Democrats will control both houses of the Legislature in January for the first time in 16 years, after Republicans built the last several budgets. Johnson’s finances drew scrutiny during her 2016 Senate run. According to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report by Daniel Bice, she first filed for bankruptcy in 2013, the year she took office in the Assembly. She filed under Chapter 13, which lets a debtor repay debts over time and keep a home. She later switched the case to Chapter 7, which can wipe out unsecured debts such as credit cards. In that case, Johnson listed assets of slightly more than $153,000 and liabilities of nearly $188,000, the Journal Sentinel reported. The debts included over $40,000 in unpaid taxes, about $62,000 in student loans, and medical bills she said came from lacking health insurance. Johnson, who ran an in-home day care, Anointed Child Care Services, and led the union for Milwaukee child care providers, blamed Republicans and Act 10 for her troubles. She told the paper the law disbanded the union and changed how providers were paid. The Journal Sentinel disputed that account.

In July 2015, just months after a judge discharged Johnson's debts, she filed for bankruptcy again under Chapter 13. According to The Heartland Post, she reported $131,000 in assets and $126,000 in liabilities, including almost $37,000 in delinquent federal taxes and delinquent state taxes. The combined total of delinquent taxes was more than $75,000. Those cannot be erased in bankruptcy.

The story was originally published in 2016 when Johnson first ran for the state senate by late reporter Dan Bice.

Wisconsin Democrat LaTonya Johnson declared bankruptcy twice in less than two years after failing to pay more than $75,000 in state and federal taxes. So naturally she is now the Senate chair of the Joint FINANCE Committee. pic.twitter.com/1mBFLCaE9G — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) November 13, 2026

All the Democrats running against Johnson that year had filed for bankruptcy, too.

"She blamed her financial troubles on Act 10," O'Donnell notes.

She was practicing for her party’s bankrupting of the State of Wisconsin.🫤 — Wisconsin Cowboy 🇺🇸🎸 (@Wisc_Cowboy) November 13, 2026

Probably.

We’re not a serious state anymore. — Jen (@luvjenuine) November 14, 2026

Clearly, Wisconsin is not a serious state.

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Exactly when is the rock bottom gonna happen? — jody (@jesorge) November 13, 2026

Just when you think Democrats hit rock bottom, they pull out the jackhammers and keep digging.

Her way with money — sticking someone else with the bill and the blame — must be exactly what the incoming majority wants. https://t.co/CRW15CN2xR — Patrick McIlheran (@PaddyMacMke) November 13, 2026

They'll just "tax the rich" and that'll solve all our problems.

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