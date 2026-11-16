Affordability Alert: Austin Moves to Bring Back LGBTQ Crosswalks

Democrats continue to take all the wrong lessons from the midterms. Less than two weeks after the election, leftists in Austin are moving to restore its rainbow crosswalks, which were banned under the Abbott administration.

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Days after Texas elected a Democratic governor, an Austin city commission drafted a call for the city to “immediately” plan to bring back its rainbow crosswalks, along with “durable, slip-resistant rainbow pedestrian walkways.”



City crews painted over the rainbow crosswalk at… pic.twitter.com/mYQSarrYmr — Austin Justice (@AustinJustice) November 16, 2026

Crews painted over the old crosswalks at Fourth and Colorado Streets back in July, under orders from the Texas DOT. Commissioners at the Texas DOT are appointed by the governor.

The draft document, according to Austin Justice, says the new Democrat administration will "relax and broaden the currently prohibitive regulatory pathway" and calls on the City Council to prepare "comprehensive plans, cost estimates, and design schematics" for a permanent installation of rainbow crosswalks on Fourth Street, calling it a "visible city affirmation of LGBTQ communities."

What happened to affordability? 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) November 16, 2026

They had no intention of making anything more affordable.

I'm not sure why people are surprised by this or are complaining about gas prices and affordability. Democrats lie as easy as they breathe. They want power and control and will say, or do, anything to attain it. — Chris Collins (@ohms133) November 16, 2026

This is correct, of course.

Healthcare getting cheaper already. Look at that. — Elvis Knevil (@ElvisKnevil) November 16, 2026

Our grocery bills are shrinking as we speak.

Ah yes tackling the healthcare agenda by painting the road. https://t.co/qQZo0LgjGa — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) November 16, 2026

And when someone breaks hard or spins out, they'll be arrested for a hate crime.

The Muslims in Austin ain’t gonna be happy! https://t.co/1luJqIck6T — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) November 16, 2026

The coming clash between the Democrats' Muslim constituency and the LGBTQ constituency is going to lead to a major fight in the so-called "big tent."

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