DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Affordability Alert: Austin Moves to Bring Back LGBTQ Crosswalks

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 16, 2026 12:15 PM
Advertisement
Affordability Alert: Austin Moves to Bring Back LGBTQ Crosswalks
Pablo Alcala/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File

Democrats continue to take all the wrong lessons from the midterms. Less than two weeks after the election, leftists in Austin are moving to restore its rainbow crosswalks, which were banned under the Abbott administration.

Advertisement

Crews painted over the old crosswalks at Fourth and Colorado Streets back in July, under orders from the Texas DOT. Commissioners at the Texas DOT are appointed by the governor.

The draft document, according to Austin Justice, says the new Democrat administration will "relax and broaden the currently prohibitive regulatory pathway" and calls on the City Council to prepare "comprehensive plans, cost estimates, and design schematics" for a permanent installation of rainbow crosswalks on Fourth Street, calling it a "visible city affirmation of LGBTQ communities."

They had no intention of making anything more affordable.

Recommended
Street Fight 2028: The Race for the GOP Nomination Is Now Wide Open Kurt Schlichter Josh Shapiro Wants to Stop the Status Quo, and He Won't Rule Out Doing This to Achieve It Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This is correct, of course.

Our grocery bills are shrinking as we speak.

And when someone breaks hard or spins out, they'll be arrested for a hate crime.

The coming clash between the Democrats' Muslim constituency and the LGBTQ constituency is going to lead to a major fight in the so-called "big tent."

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GREG ABBOTT | LGBTQ+ | TEXAS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Street Fight 2028: The Race for the GOP Nomination Is Now Wide Open

Street Fight 2028: The Race for the GOP Nomination Is Now Wide Open

Kurt Schlichter
Josh Shapiro Wants to Stop the Status Quo, and He Won't Rule Out Doing This to Achieve It

Josh Shapiro Wants to Stop the Status Quo, and He Won't Rule Out Doing This to Achieve It

Amy Curtis
Gov.-Elect Gina Hinojosa Is About to Give a Huge Gift to the Council on American-Islamic Relations

Gov.-Elect Gina Hinojosa Is About to Give a Huge Gift to the Council on American-Islamic Relations

Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos