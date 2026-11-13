Toronto Blue Jays Get Strikeout After Apologizing for Player's 'Islamophobic' Social Media Posts

The Toronto Blue Jays have issued an apology for "Islamophobic" posts made by player Anthony Santander after Santander criticized the election of Abdul El-Sayed and rightly warned of the dangers of Sharia law.

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The post read:

We met with leaders in Toronto's Muslim communities today, who shared the harm caused by Anthony Santander's Islamophobic social media posts. The opportunity to listen and learn was important and reaffirms our beliefs and values as an organization. We condemn Islamophobia and all forms of hate. The Blue Jays are deeply sorry to the Muslim community and our fans for the pain and harm these Islamophobic posts have caused. We will work with leaders in Muslim communities to fight against all forms of hate. The Blue Jays will continue to ensure our organization reflects the inclusive community we are proud to call home.

Criticizing Abdul El-Sayed and Sharia law is not Islamophobia, because Islamophobia doesn't exist. No one has an irrational fear of Islam.

If they're so committed to diversity, they should adhere to Sharia law and ban women from the games.

Shut up. You’d never apologize to Christians. — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminlee) November 13, 2026

Never.

Thank you. Now please offer all the Muslims who were hurt by his horrible posts complimentary Pride Night tickets and give away rainbow Muhammad plushies. 🙏❤️ — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 13, 2026

Show how inclusive and tolerant you really are.

Toronto Blue Jays issued an apology for "Islamophobic" posts made by their player Anthony Santander, who criticized the election of Abdul El-Sayed and warned about the dangers of sharia law pic.twitter.com/Ii1RHJxzSy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 12, 2026

The only way to handle this is to tell the Blue Jays how the rest of us feel.

Exactly.

You're a disgrace, Mark Shapiro, and a pandering one at that. You could have stood for free speech, for freedom of conscience and religion, and against civilisational jihad. Instead, you stood for the hurt feelings of Muslim advocacy groups. Just pathetic and un-Canadian. https://t.co/gASalF8RPE — Natasha Montreal (@NatashaMontreal) November 12, 2026

We have a right to criticize Islam.

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“Islamophobic” is code for “horrible fact about Islam we don’t want you to talk about.” https://t.co/TGp438GpRW — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) November 12, 2026

Bingo.

The Blue Jays would prefer @Anthony remain silent on the Islamification of Western countries and show proper deference to groups that do not drive MLB’s audience. At what point does the majority stop catering to the minority? https://t.co/iRykGEHUxf pic.twitter.com/Jo3KK31ONN — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 12, 2026

" At what point does the majority stop catering to the minority?"

Now would be a great time to start.

We have a right to question, criticize, and object to an ideology that is fundamentally at odds with American culture, values, and our rule of law. Islam and Sharia are diametrically opposed to American values, and we have a right to raise our concerns.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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