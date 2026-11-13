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Toronto Blue Jays Get Strikeout After Apologizing for Player's 'Islamophobic' Social Media Posts

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 13, 2026 2:00 PM
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Toronto Blue Jays Get Strikeout After Apologizing for Player's 'Islamophobic' Social Media Posts
Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

The Toronto Blue Jays have issued an apology for "Islamophobic" posts made by player Anthony Santander after Santander criticized the election of Abdul El-Sayed and rightly warned of the dangers of Sharia law.

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The post read:

We met with leaders in Toronto's Muslim communities today, who shared the harm caused by Anthony Santander's Islamophobic social media posts. The opportunity to listen and learn was important and reaffirms our beliefs and values as an organization. We condemn Islamophobia and all forms of hate.

The Blue Jays are deeply sorry to the Muslim community and our fans for the pain and harm these Islamophobic posts have caused. We will work with leaders in Muslim communities to fight against all forms of hate.

The Blue Jays will continue to ensure our organization reflects the inclusive community we are proud to call home.

Criticizing Abdul El-Sayed and Sharia law is not Islamophobia, because Islamophobia doesn't exist. No one has an irrational fear of Islam.

If they're so committed to diversity, they should adhere to Sharia law and ban women from the games.

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Never.

Show how inclusive and tolerant you really are.

The only way to handle this is to tell the Blue Jays how the rest of us feel.

Exactly.

We have a right to criticize Islam.

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Bingo.

" At what point does the majority stop catering to the minority?"

Now would be a great time to start.

We have a right to question, criticize, and object to an ideology that is fundamentally at odds with American culture, values, and our rule of law. Islam and Sharia are diametrically opposed to American values, and we have a right to raise our concerns.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | ISLAM | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | MLB
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