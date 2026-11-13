Kosovo Demands Answers After Somali Delegation Disappears During Visit

Somalia is in the midst of another diplomatic crisis. This time, it involves a delegation that traveled to Kosovo on October 25. They then left their accommodations in Pristina on October 27 without notifying authorities and failed to appear for their scheduled October 28 departure. No one knows where the missing members of the delegation are.

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That delegation was reportedly led by Somalia’s State Minister of Public Works and Housing, Said Mohamed Mohamud, and Deputy Minister of Ports, Fartun Abdikadir Farah.

🚨 BREAKING: Somalia Faces Diplomatic Crisis After Nine Delegation Members Disappear in Kosovo



Kosovo has formally demanded answers from Somalia after nine members of an official government delegation disappeared during a visit to the country. According to a diplomatic note… pic.twitter.com/UKya2JGg0A — Uubaale News (@CivicPulseh6nc) November 11, 2026

Here's more:

In a diplomatic letter, seen by The Eastleigh Voice, Kosovo's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora said it had been unable to establish what happened to the nine despite efforts to obtain information from senior members of the delegation.



The nine officials reportedly checked out of Dua Village accommodation at approximately 7:10 pm on October 27. Kosovo officials discovered their departure the following day while preparing transport for the delegation's scheduled transfer to Pristina International Airport.



Preliminary investigations suggested they had left independently and might have travelled to another location within Kosovo. However, they did not report to the airport's VIP Terminal for their planned departure.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Republic of Kosovo expresses its serious concern regarding the lack of information about the whereabouts of the nine members of the Somali delegation, as well as the failure to notify the competent authorities of the changes to their stay and departure arrangements, as established within the framework of the visit,” the letter reads.

Kosovo's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora told The Eastleigh Voice that it cannot confirm the location of the delegation, but that they may have left Kosovo. "As of the drafting of this Note Verbale, the Ministry has no confirmed information concerning their whereabouts, residence status, or possible departure from the territory of the Republic of Kosovo," the ministry said.

Kosovo is now demanding answers from Mogadishu.

UPDATE: New details have emerged about 9 missing Somali delegates in Kosovo.



What we know:



They left their Pristina lodging Oct 27, Kosovo says

Kosovo wants answers from Mogadishu

Whereabouts unconfirmed



We’ll share further updates as the story develops.#VoiceOfHorn pic.twitter.com/h8U0joiMHA — Voice of Horn (@VoiceofHorn) November 13, 2026

There are unconfirmed reports from Somali media that ministers took bribes to help the nine missing people obtain visas to seek asylum somewhere in Europe.

🇽🇰🇸🇴 An 11-member delegation from Somalia arrived in Kosovo for an official visit.



Two returned home. Nine reportedly "vanished" after leaving their accommodation in Prishtina and missing their scheduled departure.



Somali media reported that two ministers allegedly took bribes… — kos_data (@kos_data) November 12, 2026

An October 30 diplomatic Note Verbale confirmed that the ministers departed Kosovo on October 28.

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#UPDATE: Kosovo Demands Answers from Somalia Over Nine Missing Delegation Members Amid Allegations of Visa Trafficking



Kosovo’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora has formally raised serious concerns with Somalia’s Federal Government over the unexplained disappearance of… pic.twitter.com/duSHNebnIy — Baidoa Online (@BaidoaOnline) November 11, 2026

That letter also requested "urgent cooperation" from Mogadishu to establish the delegation's whereabouts and safety.

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