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Kosovo Demands Answers After Somali Delegation Disappears During Visit

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 13, 2026 1:00 PM
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Kosovo Demands Answers After Somali Delegation Disappears During Visit
AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Somalia is in the midst of another diplomatic crisis. This time, it involves a delegation that traveled to Kosovo on October 25. They then left their accommodations in Pristina on October 27 without notifying authorities and failed to appear for their scheduled October 28 departure. No one knows where the missing members of the delegation are.

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That delegation was reportedly led by Somalia’s State Minister of Public Works and Housing, Said Mohamed Mohamud, and Deputy Minister of Ports, Fartun Abdikadir Farah.

Here's more:

In a diplomatic letter, seen by The Eastleigh Voice, Kosovo's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora said it had been unable to establish what happened to the nine despite efforts to obtain information from senior members of the delegation.

The nine officials reportedly checked out of Dua Village accommodation at approximately 7:10 pm on October 27. Kosovo officials discovered their departure the following day while preparing transport for the delegation's scheduled transfer to Pristina International Airport.

Preliminary investigations suggested they had left independently and might have travelled to another location within Kosovo. However, they did not report to the airport's VIP Terminal for their planned departure.


“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Republic of Kosovo expresses its serious concern regarding the lack of information about the whereabouts of the nine members of the Somali delegation, as well as the failure to notify the competent authorities of the changes to their stay and departure arrangements, as established within the framework of the visit,” the letter reads.

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Kosovo's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora told The Eastleigh Voice that it cannot confirm the location of the delegation, but that they may have left Kosovo. "As of the drafting of this Note Verbale, the Ministry has no confirmed information concerning their whereabouts, residence status, or possible departure from the territory of the Republic of Kosovo," the ministry said. 

Kosovo is now demanding answers from Mogadishu.

There are unconfirmed reports from Somali media that ministers took bribes to help the nine missing people obtain visas to seek asylum somewhere in Europe.

An October 30 diplomatic Note Verbale confirmed that the ministers departed Kosovo on October 28.

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That letter also requested "urgent cooperation" from Mogadishu to establish the delegation's whereabouts and safety.

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News Topics AFRICA | CORRUPTION | CRIME | FOREIGN POLICY | INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT
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