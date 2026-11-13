Here's Why a Minnesota Yarn Shop Is Apologizing to the Trans Community

For those of you not in the knitting and crocheting world, you'll probably not be surprised to learn that woke has infiltrated that arena, too. In 2019, the site Ravelry banned all support for President Trump and his administration, calling it "undeniable support for white supremacy." Pro-Trump designs were removed and users were banned. That same year, blogger Karen Templer wrote about a trip to India, which drew accusations of white privilege after she likened her trip to a "flight to Mars."

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There have also been debates of cultural appropriation, "problematic" pattern designs or names, and size inclusivity. Even J.K. Rowling and Harry Potter patterns and merchandise have come under fire because of Rowling's views on transgenderism and women's rights.

That last point led to a Minnesota yarn shop not only apologizing for selling "Harry Potter" kits, but also making a donation to a "trans care group."

Minnesota yarn shop apologizes for selling 'Harry Potter' kits, donates proceeds to trans care group https://t.co/WAwpsNNqCv pic.twitter.com/MO2QKvLvSB — New York Post (@nypost) November 13, 2026

Here's more:

Needle & Skein, a yarn shop in Minnesota, apologized last week for selling “Harry Potter”-themed kits, calling the decision a “mistake.” “We recently sold Harry Potter-themed kits, and we owe you a sincere apology,” the business wrote on Facebook Saturday. “I’m a mom, and I read these books aloud to my child. Those evenings are some of my sweetest memories, and I think that warmth kept me from stopping to consider what carrying this merchandise would mean for our trans friends, neighbors, and customers. I made a mistake, and I’m so sorry,” the statement continued. “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling has faced criticism in recent years over her opposition to policies allowing transgender women into certain female-only spaces.

This is insane.

Groveling because you stocked wizard knitting patterns while J.K. Rowling stays a billionaire defending basic biology is peak woke comedy. Small businesses torching their own customer base just to signal virtue to activists never gets old. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) November 13, 2026

Yes, it is.

So stunning, so brave. So much virtue signaling.

Hope they enjoy lower revenues. — President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) November 13, 2026

They'll probably go broke and close shop. Because the trans people and activist complaining about the kits weren't their customer base and now they've alienated their actual customer base.

That requires an apology? — Souperdood (@Souperdood1) November 13, 2026

It's a crime of ungoodthink, according to the Left.

If your business caters to white women you cannot sell Harry Potter stuff. https://t.co/lSrOH8zOJi — Kyle Riley 🇨🇦 (@Smileyyeg) November 13, 2026

The problem, as always, is woke white women.

Bullying, demonizing, terrorizing, and harassing.



This is how the woke leftists control you. https://t.co/5EDEDGxnxH — Xuan Vu (@Xnarkycritic) November 13, 2026

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While they turn around and call Republicans the fascists.

You are allowed to sell what you want in your business. Apologizing and groveling and making a donation to your bullies does not stop them from bullying; it emboldens them to keep up these thuggish tactics.

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