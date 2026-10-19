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JK Rowling's Agent Slams Trans Activists Who Disrupted London Premier of 'Harry Potter' Play

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 19, 2026 8:15 AM
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JK Rowling's Agent Slams Trans Activists Who Disrupted London Premier of 'Harry Potter' Play
Matthew Murphy/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP

Trans activists tried to disrupt and shut down the London premiere of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" over the weekend in London. The activists have long had Rowling as a target for their anger because she refuses to bend the knee to them and is a tireless champion of women's rights.

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The agitators chanted, “When trans rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up right back,” and “Boycott Rowling!” A person with a megaphone was heard saying, “We call on you, the public, to boycott this vile excuse for a human being and stand up for the rights of the most marginalized.”

The gala marked the arrival of a reworked version of the play in London, shortened from the two-part, five-hour production that debuted in 2016 to a three-hour, one-part version.

Rowling has been the subject of criticism for her support of women’s rights and belief that sex is an “immutable” characteristic. She and her works have frequently been targeted by trans agitators. In March, a trans-owned bookstore in the UK encouraged customers to vandalize a copy of a Harry Potter book in their possession.

An LGBTQ activist, who Rowling said “targeted me with endless abuse” on social media, was sentenced in 20205 to 30 years behind bars for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old.

And here's video of the activists swarming the red carpet.

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Rowling's agent, Neil Blair, slammed the activists, saying they put others at risk.

"We respect peaceful activism and the right to express different views," Blair said in a statement. "But those rights must be exercised without putting others at risk, including audience members, performers and theater staff, as we saw [Thursday] evening during the protests outside the Palace Theatre in London ahead of the gala performance of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.'"

These people are not right or moral. They're evil and dangerous bullies, who resort to violence to undermine the rights of women and silence their critics.

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News Topics ENTERTAINMENT | J.K. ROWLING | TRANSGENDER | UNITED KINGDOM | VIDEO
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