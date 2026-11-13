Mamdani's Delivery Protection Act Will Eliminate Same-Day Delivery for New Yorkers

Zohran Mamdani is poised to limit how Amazon operates in the Big Apple, meaning consumers could lose benefits like same-day delivery if the Mayor's Delivery Protection Act is signed into law. The Delivery Protection Act would raise costs (yay, affordability!), slow down service, and might even cost some workers their jobs by outlawing subcontracting.

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Amazon works with more than 40 local companies, delivery service partners (DSPs), and employs about 5,000 delivery drivers. While these drivers wear Amazon gear and drive Amazon-branded vehicles, they are employed by small DSP companies making about $24 an hour.

Companies like Amazon build business models around denying workers their rights and make our streets less safe.



It's time for that to change.



Let's pass the Delivery Protection Act. pic.twitter.com/XMUdxJIXvG — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 9, 2026

AMNY said more than 10,000 jobs could be at risk. It also said the legislation will "require last-mile storage facilities to obtain business licenses from the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection that require additional safety, training, and employment requirements" and that "proposed requirements could force last-mile storage facilities to locate outside of the city, increasing delivery costs for consumers and propagating as many as 132 million additional late deliveries each year."

This would also cost the average household an additional $664 per year in delivery costs.

Thank you to the brave socialists for taking away same day delivery from poor people who work multiple jobs and have no time to go shopping 🙌 — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) November 11, 2026

Socialism always hurts the workers most.

Amazon has done more to improve the lives of everyday Americans than you'll ever dream of doing. — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) November 10, 2026

Why do you think they want to destroy it?

there is not a single person in government alive today who has improved my life even a fraction as much as amazon. and most have made it worse. https://t.co/8D1qu3mbib — Mike Solana (@micsolana) November 10, 2026

Government exists to make your life worse.

Let these lunatics pass their ridiculous anti-Amazon bill.



Then when New Yorkers can only get two-day shipping on most Amazon deliveries and same-day disappears entirely, there is nobody to blame but Zohran and his voters.



Things need to get meaningfully worse for these people.… https://t.co/8cq8VJW4lZ — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) November 10, 2026

Mamdani and his supporters will blame Amazon and evil capitalism and demand that the government nationalize Amazon.

AOC lost NYC over 40,000 jobs and billions of dollars in lost tax revenue the last time her socialist rhetoric forced Amazon to withdraw from NYC and played a huge roll in NYC being in an 8 billion dollar deficit. But go off king. https://t.co/N8dqUptgeL — Sweeenie (@sweeenie) November 10, 2026

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They'll just tax everyone else more.

Let's stop pretending, @ZohranKMamdani. The Delivery Protection Act has nothing to do with safety. It's a union power grab dressed up as worker protection.



The Teamsters couldn't organize Amazon drivers one contractor at a time, and federal rulings can be reversed. So they came… https://t.co/20xr9yFdI7 — Joseph Hernandez (@hernandezforny) November 10, 2026

Democrats want unions to extract money from workers so the unions can feed that money to Democrats.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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