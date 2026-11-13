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Mamdani's Delivery Protection Act Will Eliminate Same-Day Delivery for New Yorkers

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 13, 2026 8:30 AM
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Mamdani's Delivery Protection Act Will Eliminate Same-Day Delivery for New Yorkers
AP Photo/Adam Gray, Pool

Zohran Mamdani is poised to limit how Amazon operates in the Big Apple, meaning consumers could lose benefits like same-day delivery if the Mayor's Delivery Protection Act is signed into law. The Delivery Protection Act would raise costs (yay, affordability!), slow down service, and might even cost some workers their jobs by outlawing subcontracting.

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Amazon works with more than 40 local companies, delivery service partners (DSPs), and employs about 5,000 delivery drivers. While these drivers wear Amazon gear and drive Amazon-branded vehicles, they are employed by small DSP companies making about $24 an hour.

AMNY said more than 10,000 jobs could be at risk. It also said the legislation will "require last-mile storage facilities to obtain business licenses from the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection that require additional safety, training, and employment requirements" and that "proposed requirements could force last-mile storage facilities to locate outside of the city, increasing delivery costs for consumers and propagating as many as 132 million additional late deliveries each year."

This would also cost the average household an additional $664 per year in delivery costs.

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Socialism always hurts the workers most.

Why do you think they want to destroy it?

Government exists to make your life worse.

Mamdani and his supporters will blame Amazon and evil capitalism and demand that the government nationalize Amazon.

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They'll just tax everyone else more.

Democrats want unions to extract money from workers so the unions can feed that money to Democrats.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics AMAZON | JOBS | NEW YORK | SOCIALISM | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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