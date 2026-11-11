Mamdani Signs COPA Into Law, and the Lawsuits Are Sure to Follow

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed the Community Opportunity to Purchase Act (COPA) into law yesterday, the first step in the socialist agenda of the government seizing property. Of course, they're not calling it that, but COPA would mandate that "blighted" or "run down" apartment buildings are offered to city-selected non-profit groups for 90 days before the owner can sell to someone else.

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JUST IN: Mamdani signs housing law requiring owners of certain NYC apartment buildings to give qualified nonprofits up to 90 days to pursue a purchase before listing publicly. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 11, 2026

The law also gives those nonprofits 15 days to match those offers, and extends that right of refusal period up to a year. Taxpayers are also footing the bill on this, with up to $380,000 per apartment, plus tax breaks and waived fees.

What is COPA?



NYC's new law gives city-chosen groups first dibs on certain run-down apartment buildings. Owners have to wait about three months before they can sell to anyone else.



Who gets first dibs?



Housing groups in East New York, East Harlem and the Bronx, along with… pic.twitter.com/fRYLG9p4BY — Joseph Hernandez (@hernandezforny) November 11, 2026

Of course, the city will widen the definition of "run down" buildings to cast a wider net. Outdated paint colors? That's "run down." Old carpeting? It's "run down," too.

Mamdani called this progress.

Progress isn’t inevitable. It’s fought for and earned.



New York City will now give community organizations the first shot at buying eligible homes — not flippers who are just looking to extract a profit.

⁰This is the largest Opportunity to Purchase program in the nation.… https://t.co/DQpZww5jkq — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 10, 2026

This isn't progress. It's laying the groundwork for seizing and outlawing private property, a goal of Cea Weaver, Mamdani's housing advisor.

If you own an apartment building in New York City, you no longer get to just sell it to whoever you want



Mayor Mamdani just signed COPA, giving nonprofits and "community groups" the first chance to buy certain buildings before they go on the market



The woman running his tenant… pic.twitter.com/xYp25YschB — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) November 11, 2026

Weaver — whose mother owns a fancy house in Tennessee — believes homeownership is racist and that government should "impoverish the white middle class."

Mamdani just told NYC property owners who gets first dibs on their buildings.



See you in court, commies.



Today he signed COPA, the Community Opportunity to Purchase Act.



It covers about 2,100 apartment buildings across the city.



Owners must notify the city and "approved"… pic.twitter.com/JOcrGrk5Ss — Kentucky Girl (@Kentuckygirl1) November 11, 2026

There will be legal challenges to this law. Former Mayor Eric Adams vetoed this bill during the last year of his term, citing concerns. When the law takes full effect next November, landlord groups and others will file suit.

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In Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid (2021), the Supreme Court ruled that when the government takes away an owner's right to control his property, that's a taking under the Fifth Amendment.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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