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The Democratic Socialists of America Admit They're Pretty White

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 13, 2026 5:30 PM
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The Democratic Socialists of America Admit They're Pretty White
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

After Hakeem Jeffries slammed the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) — a group that does not want him to lead the new Democrat-controlled House — as being very un-diverse, the group admitted they're "too white" and that it's looking to set up an "anti-oppression task force" to get working-class New Yorkers involved.

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Here's more:

Members of the city’s Democratic Socialists of America think their roster is too white — and are considering an “anti-oppression” task force to recruit minorities and actual working-class New Yorkers.

The New York City chapter of the uber-liberal group will consider a resolution stuffed with politically correct messaging at its convention on Saturday that would create a “Task Force to Promote Equitable Organizing Culture” and force its leaders to get diversity training.

“NYC-DSA aims to build the power of the socialist movement by growing our base among the multiracial, multigendered working class of our city,” the proposed resolution said.

“DSA has historically faced well-documented challenges recruiting and retaining people of color, and NYC-DSA’s racial makeup does not reflect the racial diversity of our city,” the proposal added, also referring to the proposed group as an “anti-oppression” task force.

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Hilarity is bound to ensue as the white DSA members face off against the black and Hispanic members. It'll be like that viral video of the road rage incident that blew up on X a couple of weeks ago.

And working-class voters largely rejected him for mayor.

The Left always, invariably, eats its own.

Clown show.

It's hard to accuse your critics of racism when you all have the complexion of sour cream, after all.

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This is blunt, but accurate.

They don't make anything better for the working class, and that's their biggest problem. Not the racial makeup of the DSA.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION | HAKEEM JEFFRIES | NEW YORK | SOCIALISM
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