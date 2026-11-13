The Democratic Socialists of America Admit They're Pretty White

After Hakeem Jeffries slammed the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) — a group that does not want him to lead the new Democrat-controlled House — as being very un-diverse, the group admitted they're "too white" and that it's looking to set up an "anti-oppression task force" to get working-class New Yorkers involved.

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DSA admits it's too white as group mulls 'anti-oppression' taskforce to recruit real working-class New Yorkers https://t.co/KFYdJABrt5 pic.twitter.com/SAAMnVP6Q9 — New York Post (@nypost) November 9, 2026

Here's more:

Members of the city’s Democratic Socialists of America think their roster is too white — and are considering an “anti-oppression” task force to recruit minorities and actual working-class New Yorkers. The New York City chapter of the uber-liberal group will consider a resolution stuffed with politically correct messaging at its convention on Saturday that would create a “Task Force to Promote Equitable Organizing Culture” and force its leaders to get diversity training. “NYC-DSA aims to build the power of the socialist movement by growing our base among the multiracial, multigendered working class of our city,” the proposed resolution said. “DSA has historically faced well-documented challenges recruiting and retaining people of color, and NYC-DSA’s racial makeup does not reflect the racial diversity of our city,” the proposal added, also referring to the proposed group as an “anti-oppression” task force.

Hilarity is bound to ensue as the white DSA members face off against the black and Hispanic members. It'll be like that viral video of the road rage incident that blew up on X a couple of weeks ago.

The irony in recruiting real working-class New Yorkers is that Mamdani never actually had a real job before he was mayor. — EleventySigma CygnusAtratus (@eleventysigma) November 9, 2026

And working-class voters largely rejected him for mayor.

Most leftists in America are white. Islamists are ethnic. They work in collusion with each other, but the racism will ultimately lead to their downfall. — Ben Graber..Politician, Physician and Author, (@bengraber) November 10, 2026

The Left always, invariably, eats its own.

At the working class revolutionary meeting:

"Hey did you remember to bring the workers?"

"No, did you?" https://t.co/wNZEFgOQp4 — Alice Poole (she/her) 🏳️‍🌈 (@shesrightshow) November 10, 2026

Clown show.

They’re recruiting blacks and Latinos as a shield. It’s a front! https://t.co/RsuxBa2qEZ — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@LattinaBrown) November 9, 2026

It's hard to accuse your critics of racism when you all have the complexion of sour cream, after all.

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The DSA is a white supremacist organization trying to use progressive aesthetics to mask its bigotry.



The f**k is an “anti-oppression” task force. The fact that y’all think minorities are too stupid and defenseless to do anything ourselves is part of the problem. https://t.co/LVMIbEyduA — Sir Rottweiler 🇺🇸🇬🇹🏳️‍🌈 (@SireRottweiler) November 10, 2026

This is blunt, but accurate.

The party of "the working class" needs a task force to go find one. Their own survey: 60% white, in a city that's one-third white. They lecture everyone on equity and can't fill their own room. — Nathan Brumand (@NBrumand) November 9, 2026

They don't make anything better for the working class, and that's their biggest problem. Not the racial makeup of the DSA.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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