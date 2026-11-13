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Former Biden Advisor Floats Plan to Recreate 2008 Housing Crisis

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 13, 2026 10:30 AM
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Former Biden Advisor Floats Plan to Recreate 2008 Housing Crisis
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

Remember the housing crisis of 2008, where people who were given subprime mortgages ended up defaulting, causing massive losses at the financial institutions that invested in the scheme. Major firms like Lehman Brothers collapsed, and it triggered a severe recession that included millions of foreclosures and government bailouts of banks and other financial institutions deemed "too big to fail."

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One of President Biden's economic officials wants to create a system where people can pay just $1,000 to buy a home.

What could possibly go wrong?

Lael Brainard served as the vice chair of the Federal Reserve and was also the Director of the National Economic Council during the Biden administration. She said that a program allowing just $1,000 for down payments for qualified first-time homebuyers would help get more young people into homes.

Hard to argue that they're not.

It does. For the select few.

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It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

The Left can't meme because they are the meme.

We would hope Trump would veto it.

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | ECONOMY | JOE BIDEN | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WHITE HOUSE
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