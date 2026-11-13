Former Biden Advisor Floats Plan to Recreate 2008 Housing Crisis

Remember the housing crisis of 2008, where people who were given subprime mortgages ended up defaulting, causing massive losses at the financial institutions that invested in the scheme. Major firms like Lehman Brothers collapsed, and it triggered a severe recession that included millions of foreclosures and government bailouts of banks and other financial institutions deemed "too big to fail."

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One of President Biden's economic officials wants to create a system where people can pay just $1,000 to buy a home.

What could possibly go wrong?

A top Biden administration economic official is pitching Democrats on a low-down-payment proposal to bring millions of new homebuyers into the market, as incoming congressional leaders take stock of affordability measures that might help them notch early legislative wins… — Bloomberg (@business) November 10, 2026

Lael Brainard served as the vice chair of the Federal Reserve and was also the Director of the National Economic Council during the Biden administration. She said that a program allowing just $1,000 for down payments for qualified first-time homebuyers would help get more young people into homes.

They're intentionally trying to cause another 2008 — Andrew (@AndrewDahDude) November 10, 2026

Hard to argue that they're not.

Only Democrats can believe that providing government subsidized goods and services to a select few will improve affordability. — metalhed64 (@vandenavon15003) November 11, 2026

It does. For the select few.

In the private sector, making a loan to someone who is unlikely to be able to pay it back is called "predatory lending."



In the public sector, it's called an "affordability measure." https://t.co/W05XutzCsy — Dominic Pino (@DominicJPino) November 10, 2026

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

The Left can't meme because they are the meme.

This is a horrible idea that would just make housing even more unaffordable and potentially lead to a 2008-type disaster. If this were to arrive on President Trump's desk, I hope he would veto it. There is so much brain rot about housing in this country. https://t.co/adWaSgnuOH https://t.co/TsFwDJ42qs — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) November 10, 2026

We would hope Trump would veto it.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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