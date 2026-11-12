Scott Galloway Says Our Parents Are 'Living Too D**n Long' for His Liking

Scott Galloway is making quite a name for himself. Back in September, he said Kamala Harris should forget the White House in favor of a seat on the Supreme Court. He also admitted that after President Trump won in 2016, he sold off all of his stocks in protest, only to buy them back later during a booming economy at a massive financial loss.

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More troubling, after the elections, he said he wanted Elon Musk executed for being a "traitor to the West" and confessed he sold his Tesla (but not before having a bowel movement in the front seat). Now, Galloway's set his sights on a new target: our elderly. He's lamenting our parents are living too long, preventing us from getting our inheritance, or something.

Scott Galloway is upset that our parents are taking too long to die.



“Quite frankly our parents are living too d**n long. Great, I'm going to get a house when I'm 80 and they're 100.”



Something is seriously wrong with these people. pic.twitter.com/6cIsTnSRsR — jay plemons (@jayplemons) November 10, 2026

"And the Republican Senators want to talk about income inequality and how young people aren't doing as well and we've weaponized, incumbents have weaponized housing and college degrees and made it harder for young people to kind of get on the ladder, if you will," Galloway said.

"And to say, well, yeah but the young people are about to inherit all this money," he continued, "it just doesn't make for a healthy dynamic that your only means of buying a house is to kiss your parents' a**. It's just not. And I mean, a lot of people don't have those parents, and also, quite frankly, our parents are living too d**n long. Great, I'm gonna get a house when I'm 80 and they're 100. I find it creates an unhealthy dynamic."

And saying our parents are living too long doesn't create an unhealthy dynamic? This writer's father died in 2020 at the age of 73. He did not live "too d**n long." And a lot of others who lost a parent, even an elderly parent, feel the same way.

Sick and disgusting. My mom is 94 and still in great health. I thank God every day. — julezy (@JulezySays) November 12, 2026

Both of Galloway's parents are deceased, of course. His mother died in 2006 and his father passed away last year. So he's not talking about his parents; he's talking about ours.

Both of his parents are dead (his mother died in 2006 and his father died in 2025) so he’s not actually talking about “our parents”, he is talking about your parents and my parents.



He wants them to die. — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) November 11, 2026

Scary, scary times.

I love my parents very much and have no interest in losing them. Anyone thinking this way needs the be the one to go. https://t.co/CXoxuzG42i — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 11, 2026

Remember how Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, a policy advisor and so-called bioethicist for Obama, said we should all die at 75? He wrote that in 2014. His father died at 93 in 2019. His mother is now 92 years old. Emanuel himself is 69.

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Galloway: Execute Elon Musk!



Also Scott Galloway… https://t.co/O3QxWk7KyY — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 11, 2026

Democrats have long said that Republicans are violent, but they're the ones calling for our execution, etc.

I can't even board that train of thought. "Please die so I can have your house" Good god. https://t.co/pesFbVXk4y — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) November 11, 2026

It's also ironic because Democrats abhor generational wealth.

Consider the possibility that this man is both evil and deranged. https://t.co/wXjK3aW9cW — Boo (@IzaBooboo) November 11, 2026

Yes, please consider this.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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