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Scott Galloway Says Our Parents Are 'Living Too D**n Long' for His Liking

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 12, 2026 11:00 AM
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Scott Galloway Says Our Parents Are 'Living Too D**n Long' for His Liking
AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias

Scott Galloway is making quite a name for himself. Back in September, he said Kamala Harris should forget the White House in favor of a seat on the Supreme Court. He also admitted that after President Trump won in 2016, he sold off all of his stocks in protest, only to buy them back later during a booming economy at a massive financial loss.

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More troubling, after the elections, he said he wanted Elon Musk executed for being a "traitor to the West" and confessed he sold his Tesla (but not before having a bowel movement in the front seat). Now, Galloway's set his sights on a new target: our elderly. He's lamenting our parents are living too long, preventing us from getting our inheritance, or something.

"And the Republican Senators want to talk about income inequality and how young people aren't doing as well and we've weaponized, incumbents have weaponized housing and college degrees and made it harder for young people to kind of get on the ladder, if you will," Galloway said. 

"And to say, well, yeah but the young people are about to inherit all this money," he continued, "it just doesn't make for a healthy dynamic that your only means of buying a house is to kiss your parents' a**. It's just not. And I mean, a lot of people don't have those parents, and also, quite frankly, our parents are living too d**n long. Great, I'm gonna get a house when I'm 80 and they're 100. I find it creates an unhealthy dynamic."

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And saying our parents are living too long doesn't create an unhealthy dynamic? This writer's father died in 2020 at the age of 73. He did not live "too d**n long." And a lot of others who lost a parent, even an elderly parent, feel the same way.

Both of Galloway's parents are deceased, of course. His mother died in 2006 and his father passed away last year. So he's not talking about his parents; he's talking about ours.

Scary, scary times.

Remember how Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, a policy advisor and so-called bioethicist for Obama, said we should all die at 75? He wrote that in 2014. His father died at 93 in 2019. His mother is now 92 years old. Emanuel himself is 69.

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Democrats have long said that Republicans are violent, but they're the ones calling for our execution, etc.

It's also ironic because Democrats abhor generational wealth.

Yes, please consider this.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ELON MUSK | KAMALA HARRIS | SUPREME COURT | TESLA
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