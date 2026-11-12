Abdul El-Sayed Will Be Sworn in on the Quran to Help 'Make America Bigger'

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed will be sworn in on a copy of the Quran when he takes his seat in Congress in January, vowing it'll help him "serve from the same sense of trying to make America bigger." He recently called Michigan the capital of Arab America, and said during the campaign that he was obligated to follow Sharia law until the day he dies.

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NEW - Michigan's senator-elect Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed: "I'll swear on the Quran... and serve from the same sense of trying to make America bigger." pic.twitter.com/6tlyO7NcRi — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 12, 2026

"I will likely swear on the Quran," El-Sayed said, "which Quran, we're not sure. I mean, Thomas Jefferson had a copy of the Quran, so when Keith Ellison was sworn into Congress, he swore in on that copy. There's also the first, the University of Michigan holds the first Quran in the state of Michigan. It's very, very old. And that might be the choice. So I don't know, but I'll swear on the Quran."

It's funny that he wants to swear an oath on Thomas Jefferson's Quran, considering that Jefferson read it because he wanted to understand why Muslims were attacking American ships. — Humble Flow (@HumbleFlow) November 12, 2026

That history is conveniently ignored, of course.

"make America bigger" wait are we going to start colonizing again....wtf? — kilogoesPEW (@Jawsjazz8) November 12, 2026

We thought colonization was bad. Unless illegal aliens are doing it to us, that is.

This makes me physically ill.



Revolting. https://t.co/alyy7Blvls — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) November 12, 2026

It raises legitimate questions about the oath to protect our Constitution.

🚨 JUST IN: Michigan's Abdul El-Sayed, the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate, told NPR this morning he'll LIKELY SWEAR IN ON A QURAN.



He says he hasn't even picked which copy yet.



He's already calling it a "DELICIOUS IRONY" that Vice President JD Vance is the one who has… pic.twitter.com/uRjGIQP8tn — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 12, 2026

The pettiness knows no bounds.

‼️Abdul El-Sayed is swearing in on the Quran. That choice isn’t ceremonial. It signals where his ultimate authority rests. Not the Constitution. Not the biblical principles that shaped American law.



When a senator places his hand on the Quran, the question isn’t just loyalty.… pic.twitter.com/jpnUOzRLg8 — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 12, 2026

"When a senator places his hand on the Quran, the question isn’t just loyalty. It’s which legal framework he will defer to when the two conflict. Sharia, or the supreme law of the United States?" Gabriel wrote.

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