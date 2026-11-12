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Abdul El-Sayed Will Be Sworn in on the Quran to Help 'Make America Bigger'

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 12, 2026 3:45 PM
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Abdul El-Sayed Will Be Sworn in on the Quran to Help 'Make America Bigger'
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed will be sworn in on a copy of the Quran when he takes his seat in Congress in January, vowing it'll help him "serve from the same sense of trying to make America bigger." He recently called Michigan the capital of Arab America, and said during the campaign that he was obligated to follow Sharia law until the day he dies.

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"I will likely swear on the Quran," El-Sayed said, "which Quran, we're not sure. I mean, Thomas Jefferson had a copy of the Quran, so when Keith Ellison was sworn into Congress, he swore in on that copy. There's also the first, the University of Michigan holds the first Quran in the state of Michigan. It's very, very old. And that might be the choice. So I don't know, but I'll swear on the Quran."

That history is conveniently ignored, of course.

We thought colonization was bad. Unless illegal aliens are doing it to us, that is.

It raises legitimate questions about the oath to protect our Constitution.

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The pettiness knows no bounds.

"When a senator places his hand on the Quranthe question isn’t just loyalty. It’s which legal framework he will defer to when the two conflict. Sharia, or the supreme law of the United States?" Gabriel wrote.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | CONGRESS | ISLAM | MICHIGAN | SENATE
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