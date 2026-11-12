Nayib Bukele Took a Break From Airstriking Haitian Gangs to Nuke Amnesty International From Orbit

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has been waging war on Haitian gangs that have held the Caribbean nation in their stranglehold for years for a while. That came after Salvadoran nationals were captured when they joined the U.N.-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF) in the nation. The four Salvadorans went missing following an October 18 ambush. Gang leaders have claimed they're dead, but there's no official confirmation of this.

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Since then, Bukele has used X to get the coordinates of a gang compound and then launched airstrikes on it. The BBC reported yesterday that Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé praised the joint strikes on the home of 400 Mawozo gang leader Wilson Joseph (also known as Lanmò San Jou).

Here's more:

Posting on X on Tuesday, Fils-Aimé thanked the Salvadorean military's commitment "in the fight against gangs" and said the two nations would keep working together, along with the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF), to "regain control of the territory and restore state authority". "THE GANGS WILL GET NO SLEEP!" he added. While he did not provide any further details about the joint operation or the number of casualties, Fils-Aimé posted a still from the video shared by Bukele showing a helicopter firing a projectile at the compound. The BBC has not been able to verify the video posted by Bukele, nor whether the property is indeed the headquarters of the 400 Mawozo, Haiti's largest criminal gang, which is infamous for carrying out kidnappings for ransom.

Unsurprisingly, Amnesty International Chided both Haiti's Prime Minister and Bukele, saying they "must ensure that all operations conducted by Salvadoran forces in Haiti comply with international human rights law."

The Prime Minister of Haiti, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, and the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, must ensure that all operations conducted by Salvadoran forces in Haiti comply with international human rights law.https://t.co/kbr0SQdJ2J — Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) November 10, 2026

Note that Amnesty International doesn't condemn the gangs that have been terrorizing Haiti to the point where the U.N. had to set up a task force. As a pending Community Note says, the gang violence caused more than 5,000 deaths in 2025 alone, "without any warnings or condemnation by Amnesty International."

Perhaps they were too busy lying about J.K. Rowling and her women-only rape crisis center to bother.

For his part, Bukele is not bothered by Amnesty International, and even celebrated the massive ratio they earned on their asinine post.

Currently, the post — with 3.7 million views — has more than 9,500 replies and just 1,500 reposts and 2,000 likes.

It’s truly incredible to watch how the media and non profits are always so quick to defend the criminals vs the people the criminals were oppressing — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) November 11, 2026

Incredible, but not surprising and completely on-brand for Amnesty International.

I wish to heaven someone would explain to these soft grifters that there is no such thing as "international law," just force and comity. If "international law" existed, Putin, Xi, the IRGC, and a host of others would be in custody. — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) November 11, 2026

No, "international law" is what the commies say to try and control nations they don't like.

Bukele está boludeando a los de Amnistía Internacional porque le están pidiendo que respete los derechos humanos de los delincuentes en Haiti. Genio de re mierda. Abz! https://t.co/FSo9Qzjthq — GAP (@GordoAntiProgre) November 11, 2026

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"Bukele is f***ing with Amnesty International because they're asking him to respect the human rights of criminals in Haiti. A total f***ing genius. Hugs!" the post reads.

Lol Bukele ratioing Haitian gangs.



Man, I love this app! 😂 https://t.co/wIITpagENQ — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) November 11, 2026

Bukele is showing the world what leadership looks like. Haitian gangs took Salvadorans and likely killed them. Instead of apologizing or giving them money or trying to understand it, Bukele is obliterating the gangs so they can't hurt anyone else. This is how you do it.

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