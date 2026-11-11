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Three Dead and More Injured After Driver Slams Into Los Angeles Crowd

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 11, 2026 7:35 AM
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Three Dead and More Injured After Driver Slams Into Los Angeles Crowd
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

At least three people are dead, and more are seriously injured after a person drove a vehicle into a crowd in Los Angeles's North Hollywood neighborhood last night. An SUV driven by a man in his 60s struck the crowd near a Metro entrance.

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According to CNN, three people died at the scene and at least three others were taken to local hospitals in critical condition. The driver was among the injured.

LAPD Captain Warner Castillo told the media that tests were being conducted to determine whether or not the driver was under the influence.

"We don't know if it was done intentionally or if it was done by accident," Castillo said.

A witness, Angela Parker, said she knew four of the women caught up in the crash; they were food vendors who would feed the needy in the area.

Outgoing Mayor Karen Bass said she's heartbroken.

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"First responders are on the scene, and my office is closely coordinating with City departments as authorities work to determine what caused this horrific incident. I’m heartbroken for the families of everyone impacted. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available," she wrote on X.

KTLO identified the three women who were killed as a 40-year-old Hispanic woman, a 53-year-old white woman, and a 69-year-old white woman.

The driver is expected to be taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to LAPD Valley Traffic officials.

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News Topics CRIME | KAREN BASS | LOS ANGELES
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