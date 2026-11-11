Three Dead and More Injured After Driver Slams Into Los Angeles Crowd

At least three people are dead, and more are seriously injured after a person drove a vehicle into a crowd in Los Angeles's North Hollywood neighborhood last night. An SUV driven by a man in his 60s struck the crowd near a Metro entrance.

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BREAKING: Multiple people killed and critically injured after person drove vehicle into pedestrians in North Hollywood area of Los Angeles, California, fire department says. pic.twitter.com/4EAX5KIGw4 — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 11, 2026

According to CNN, three people died at the scene and at least three others were taken to local hospitals in critical condition. The driver was among the injured.

LAPD Captain Warner Castillo told the media that tests were being conducted to determine whether or not the driver was under the influence.

"We don't know if it was done intentionally or if it was done by accident," Castillo said.

A witness, Angela Parker, said she knew four of the women caught up in the crash; they were food vendors who would feed the needy in the area.

Outgoing Mayor Karen Bass said she's heartbroken.

Today, an SUV drove onto a sidewalk near the North Hollywood Metro Station, striking a group of street vendors and pedestrians. Tragically, preliminary reports indicate that three people have lost their lives and others have been injured.



First responders are on the scene, and… — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) November 11, 2026

"First responders are on the scene, and my office is closely coordinating with City departments as authorities work to determine what caused this horrific incident. I’m heartbroken for the families of everyone impacted. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available," she wrote on X.

KTLO identified the three women who were killed as a 40-year-old Hispanic woman, a 53-year-old white woman, and a 69-year-old white woman.

The driver is expected to be taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to LAPD Valley Traffic officials.

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