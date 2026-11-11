DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Schools Across Europe Evacuated Amid More Hoax Bomb Threats

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 11, 2026 8:00 AM
Advertisement
Schools Across Europe Evacuated Amid More Hoax Bomb Threats
AP Photo/Cheyanne Mumphrey

Last week, numerous European flights were diverted following a wave of bomb threats. Fortunately, no explosive devices were actually found and no one was injured. But today, schools across Europe were evacuated amid more bomb threats, including schools in Italy, Ireland, and Scotland.

Advertisement

In Italy, at least 300 schools were evacuated.

The BBC reported that Italy's Education Minister, Giuseppe Valditara, described the incidents as a "cyber attack, not a genuine risk." Schools in Rome, Naples, Vicenza, Florence, Pisa, and Trieste received threats.

Valditara also told Italian media that there was a "clear strategy behind the rash of threats in Italy and ... Europe." In addition to targeting flights and schools, the bomb threats have also been made against hospitals.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said "no danger has been found."

Police in Scotland and Northern Ireland do not believe the threats are credible, either.

Recommended
John Thune Got Roasted on Social Media Again and What He Said Afterward Didn't Help Matt Vespa Dem Rep Says the Other Quiet Part Out Loud About the Hegseth Impeachment Push Matt Vespa
Advertisement

According to The Telegraph, at least 470 schools in Scotland received the threat, but only one of Glasgow's 192 schools was evacuated temporarily. 300 schools in Northern Ireland also received an email, described as a "reckless bomb threat" that originated from outside the U.K.

In October, several schools in Scotland and Northern Ireland received hoax bomb threats that were signed off with "Allahu Akbar."

The disruption and uncertainty are the point, but we have to wonder if there's a bigger agenda here.

The Police Service of Scotland said there is no credible threat to the schools or a wider threat to the public.

Advertisement

"We understand how distressing messages of this nature can be for pupils, parents, carers and school staff, and the concern they can understandably cause," it wrote in a statement. "Our advice is that there is no requirement to evacuate schools or keep children away from education based solely on the content of the emails. They have been sent widely to distribution lists across the UK and Northern Ireland and our assessment remains that they do not represent a credible threat."

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CYBERATTACK | CYBERSECURITY | EDUCATION | ITALY | UNITED KINGDOM
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

John Thune Got Roasted on Social Media Again and What He Said Afterward Didn't Help

John Thune Got Roasted on Social Media Again and What He Said Afterward Didn't Help

Matt Vespa
Dem Rep Says the Other Quiet Part Out Loud About the Hegseth Impeachment Push

Dem Rep Says the Other Quiet Part Out Loud About the Hegseth Impeachment Push

Matt Vespa
Are They Ignorant, Selfish, Apathetic...or Just Plain Evil?

Are They Ignorant, Selfish, Apathetic...or Just Plain Evil?

Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos