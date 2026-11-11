Schools Across Europe Evacuated Amid More Hoax Bomb Threats

Last week, numerous European flights were diverted following a wave of bomb threats. Fortunately, no explosive devices were actually found and no one was injured. But today, schools across Europe were evacuated amid more bomb threats, including schools in Italy, Ireland, and Scotland.

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In Italy, at least 300 schools were evacuated.

NEW: At least 300 schools across Italy were evacuated on Wednesday following identical email bomb threats, Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara said.



The number could rise as police investigate the threats. — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 11, 2026

The BBC reported that Italy's Education Minister, Giuseppe Valditara, described the incidents as a "cyber attack, not a genuine risk." Schools in Rome, Naples, Vicenza, Florence, Pisa, and Trieste received threats.

Valditara also told Italian media that there was a "clear strategy behind the rash of threats in Italy and ... Europe." In addition to targeting flights and schools, the bomb threats have also been made against hospitals.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said "no danger has been found."

BREAKING: Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni says 'no danger has been found' after around 300 schools in the country were evacuated due to bomb threats.



Police in Scotland and Northern Ireland had also been investigating similar threats to schools.https://t.co/Ohtagd42kV pic.twitter.com/aqhuwnGfMY — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 11, 2026

Police in Scotland and Northern Ireland do not believe the threats are credible, either.

BREAKING: A second wave of bomb threats has been sent to more than 300 schools across Northern Ireland and Scotland.



Police say the emails are not being treated as credible threats, with some schools reportedly evacuated in Scotland ⬇️https://t.co/gHo6h9TCjJ pic.twitter.com/T5hOmdEVTV — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 11, 2026

According to The Telegraph, at least 470 schools in Scotland received the threat, but only one of Glasgow's 192 schools was evacuated temporarily. 300 schools in Northern Ireland also received an email, described as a "reckless bomb threat" that originated from outside the U.K.

In October, several schools in Scotland and Northern Ireland received hoax bomb threats that were signed off with "Allahu Akbar."

More than 270 Scottish schools got bomb threat emails this morning, with evacuations across the Highlands, Fife, and Perth and Kinross, and many Northern Ireland schools were targeted too.



Police say they are hoaxes.



It comes hours after about 300 Italian schools were evacuated… — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) November 11, 2026

The disruption and uncertainty are the point, but we have to wonder if there's a bigger agenda here.

The bomb threat attacks against schools in Europe are growing this morning now schools in Scotland and Northern Ireland are getting threats. — WarMonitor🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@WarMonitor3) November 11, 2026

The Police Service of Scotland said there is no credible threat to the schools or a wider threat to the public.

On 11/11/26, several schools in Scotland & across the UK received threatening messages. Our enquiries have established that there is nothing to suggest that they represent a credible threat or that there is any wider threat to the public.



More info 👉 https://t.co/DaJ4U6S7gI pic.twitter.com/FOuwbczgAz — Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) November 11, 2026

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"We understand how distressing messages of this nature can be for pupils, parents, carers and school staff, and the concern they can understandably cause," it wrote in a statement. "Our advice is that there is no requirement to evacuate schools or keep children away from education based solely on the content of the emails. They have been sent widely to distribution lists across the UK and Northern Ireland and our assessment remains that they do not represent a credible threat."

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