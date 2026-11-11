Colorado Voters Protected Girls' Sports and the Left Is Mad at the Democratic Process

In 2023, Jamie Sanchez opened The Drip Café in Denver's Art District. The café was born of Sanchez's desire to help the homeless. In 2012, he and his wife, Carolyn, started a homeless ministry called "Recycle God's Love."

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Carolyn died from cancer in 2018, but Sanchez continued the work. It started as a small group offering Bible studies and meals to the homeless and grew into a community initiative with churches, local businesses, and volunteers providing housing, clothing, and even haircuts for those in need.

In 2022, he started "Project Revive," a faith-based effort to help homeless Coloradans find housing, transportation, addiction counseling and jobs.

But because the café and his outreach programs are grounded in Christian discipleship, Sanchez has been targeted for years by the Denver Communists, who accuse Sanchez of being "anti-gay" and protesters showed up on the café's opening day to hand out flyers and hold signs accusing the shop of being run by a "right-wing church" that hates the LGBTQ community.

For months, the Denver Communists protested outside the café, and now they show up every first Friday.

They were back last week, after the midterm elections, mad that Colorado voters chose to protect girls' sports from trans intrusion.

UPDATE: Denver Communists are STILL staging unhinged protests outside the Christian-owned coffee shop "The Drip Cafe."



They are mad that Colorado voters PASSED initiatives to protect girls' sports.



Some of their signs appear to promote violence with images of AK47s and Molotov… https://t.co/e8Rg9SwT9q pic.twitter.com/UVOU1Jd5Yy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 10, 2026

Colorado voters approved Proposition 134 that requires public schools and colleges to designate sports teams based on biological sex. The vote was 52.19 percent in favor, and 47.81 percent opposed. Voters also approved, by similar margins, Proposition 135, a ballot measure that would prohibit minors from receiving so-called "gender affirming surgery" before the age of 18.

Colorado's governor-elect, Phil Weiser, has said these measures need a "long, hard look" before being adopted.

Trans groups organized a "Trans Rage Action" last weekend to protest the measures.

The Denver Communists also co-organized the “Trans Rage Action” this weekend to protest props 134 and 135 passing via the democratic process. Zero MSM coverage of that fact. pic.twitter.com/bslVk5R20k — Leafin’ Lizard (@LeafinLizard) November 11, 2026

So, once again, the Left — who purportedly are the defenders of democracy — have opposed the will of the people and continue to bully and harass those who disagree with them.

What happened to the will of the voters?



These one sided, grand stand measures on invisible moral soap boxes are our new fatigue. — Red Wave (@RedWaveOR) November 10, 2026

The Left only likes the will of the voters when voters do what the Left wants.

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These are the Denver Communists pic.twitter.com/EVotB1pSI0 — Colorado Duke (@Thedukeisking) November 10, 2026

They're lovely, no?

Leftist Democrats hate Christians and they hate Christianity, and there are receipts everywhere. https://t.co/HQW5wsDbFF — TakingHayekSeriously (@FriedrichHayek) November 11, 2026

While they embrace Islam, which actually oppresses and murders the LGBTQ community.

This has echoes of the socialists and anti-Israel mob that held a protest in Philly over the weekend, targeting Jewish businesses and demanding they leave the city. When counter-protesters showed up and drowned them out, the socialists said their free speech was being repressed.

But they only think they have a right to free speech and free expression.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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