Disgraced WI Brewer Who Offered Free Beer If Trump Was Killed Now Sponsoring 'I've Had It' Podcast

Sponsors have told the "I've Had It" podcast that they've had enough after hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan laughed at a leftist who said after the midterms that they were going to dig up Charlie Kirk's body and kill him again. That's not funny, and it's not even a joke. It's an insight into the depraved mind of the Left, who are clearly out for blood now that they have some political power again. The show has lost numerous sponsors including CashApp, Boll & Branch (who do not advertise with them now but vowed not to in the future), pet supply giant Chewy, Lola Blankets, Zenni Optical, and Nobi Travel. It appears at least 30 sponsors have dropped the show.

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Instead of being sincere and apologetic for being miserable, death-celebrating harpies, Welch and Sullivan are playing the victim, claiming that advertisers were "harassed" into dropping support for the show. That comes after they made a lame apology blaming Kirk's death on "gun violence" and donating to Everytown, the anti-gun activist group.

Welch also gave a shout-out to a Wisconsin brewery, Minocqua Brewing, for offering to sponsor the show. And we'll get to that in a second.

Jennifer Welch says her advertisers were "harassed" into dropping the show.



"Sadly, some of the advertisers have caved. But we still have other advertisers, and we're still standing."



Little companies are apparently stepping in to try to save them.



They read a message from a… pic.twitter.com/XQK328UqzV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 10, 2026

"Yes, the mass cancellation," Welch said. "They've harassed our advertisers and, sadly, some of the advertisers have caved. But we still have other advertisers, and we're still stand-ins."

"So the Minocqua Brewing Company tagged us on a post on Instagram and Facebook and they said, 'Hey, I've Had It Podcast, Charlie' – these are their words — 'Charlie Kirk was an awful human being and everybody who's not in a cult or a paid influencer on the right realizes that. We're sorry that you've lost a few sponsors because you laughed at a joke about this racist jerk," said producer Kylie Josey. "We probably don't have as much money as the sponsors you lost, but we would love to step in and partner with you if you'll have us.'"

"That is so sweet," Welch said.

Owner Kirk Bangstad has been written about here before. In April, he vowed to give people free beer if someone assassinated President Trump. After those remarks, the Secret Service contacted Bangstad and he put the agent's name and phone number on Facbook.

So she's criticizing the companies that smartly distance themselves from her while continuing to promote dishonest messages about Charlie Kirk?



Yeah, big consumer brands are really gonna flock her way in the future. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) November 10, 2026

Bangstad has a long history of attacking Charlie Kirk, too, writing after Kirk's assassination, "F**k Charlie Kirk ... my heart is hard for men like Charlie Kirk simply because I spend all my empathetic reserves trying to keep it soft for folks who are hurting because of men like Charlie Kirk."

In September, it was reported Minocqua Brewing lost its liquor license after the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) revoked brewing permits for the Madison and Minocqua locations after allegations of beer being transported from Illinois without the required permits and tax payments. An appeal is scheduled for November 18.

Welch: Not wanting to be associated with vile comments celebrating death = surrendering to "harassment" .



Keep pouring gas on that fire, Jenny. You're doing great. 🤡 https://t.co/JnGG7Ig2bs — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 10, 2026

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And now she's aligned herself with a man who uses his business to cheer the deaths of conservatives and Republicans, including Charlie Kirk and President Trump.

Keep up the good work.

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