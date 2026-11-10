Maryland Activist Brags About Blocking Data Center From Building on Old Parking Lot

An activist in Maryland is bragging about stopping a $5 billion AI data center that would have replaced a shopping mall that closed almost a quarter century ago. That means no jobs and no tax revenue while a blighted lot sits vacant.

JUST IN: Maryland activist helps block a $5B AI data center planned for the site of an abandoned shopping mall that closed 24 years ago, after gathering over 25,000 signatures. pic.twitter.com/yFK43jI6XL

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The overgrown grass and weeds seem to stretch into the horizon on nearly 90 acres of empty land in Landover, Md. It used to be Landover Mall, but that closed in 2002, and the site has been mostly vacant since.

In 2024, the developer that built the mall won approval from county planners for a $5 billion data center campus, and word began spreading through the largely Black community nearby.

"I was like, 'Oh, hell no,'" said Taylor Frazier McCollum, describing the moment she learned about the project. She lived less than a mile away from it. "Why would you want to bring water-polluting, diesel-generating data centers right down the street from where people live, work, play? It just didn't make sense to me."

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In September, Frazier McCollum appeared at a county council meeting to advocate for a fund for roof repairs, something her grandfather's home needs. Council member Wanika Fisher, who supports moving some data center projects forward, reminded her that the county needs development.

"Our county has an economic future that we have to grapple with," said Fisher, addressing the request. "I don't see where the money is coming from. I think we have to have a real conversation. And I'm not saying that a data center is the answer, but I'm saying it's worth the hard discussion."