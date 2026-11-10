DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Maryland Activist Brags About Blocking Data Center From Building on Old Parking Lot

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 10, 2026 3:45 PM
Advertisement
Maryland Activist Brags About Blocking Data Center From Building on Old Parking Lot
AP Photo/Marc Levy

An activist in Maryland is bragging about stopping a $5 billion AI data center that would have replaced a shopping mall that closed almost a quarter century ago. That means no jobs and no tax revenue while a blighted lot sits vacant.

Advertisement

Here's more:

The overgrown grass and weeds seem to stretch into the horizon on nearly 90 acres of empty land in Landover, Md. It used to be Landover Mall, but that closed in 2002, and the site has been mostly vacant since.

In 2024, the developer that built the mall won approval from county planners for a $5 billion data center campus, and word began spreading through the largely Black community nearby.

"I was like, 'Oh, hell no,'" said Taylor Frazier McCollum, describing the moment she learned about the project. She lived less than a mile away from it. "Why would you want to bring water-polluting, diesel-generating data centers right down the street from where people live, work, play? It just didn't make sense to me."

...

In September, Frazier McCollum appeared at a county council meeting to advocate for a fund for roof repairs, something her grandfather's home needs. Council member Wanika Fisher, who supports moving some data center projects forward, reminded her that the county needs development.

"Our county has an economic future that we have to grapple with," said Fisher, addressing the request. "I don't see where the money is coming from. I think we have to have a real conversation. And I'm not saying that a data center is the answer, but I'm saying it's worth the hard discussion."

Recommended
Reporter Nails What Thomas Massie Is Doing With This Hegseth Impeachment Push Matt Vespa More Data Have Splashed Some Cold Water on the Idea That Republicans' Midterm Loss Was Due to Iran Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

So understand this: Frazier McCollum is demanding more money from the government for roof repairs, but blocked a data center that would bring much needed development and revenue to the county.

She demands funds for roof repairs, so yes.

It's easier than working.

But it makes people feel good.

NPR confirms that she was evicted in 2024.

Advertisement

And Democrats are fine with China winning, apparently.

Nothing good comes of this.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | DATA CENTERS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ECONOMY | MARYLAND
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Reporter Nails What Thomas Massie Is Doing With This Hegseth Impeachment Push

Reporter Nails What Thomas Massie Is Doing With This Hegseth Impeachment Push

Matt Vespa
More Data Have Splashed Some Cold Water on the Idea That Republicans' Midterm Loss Was Due to Iran

More Data Have Splashed Some Cold Water on the Idea That Republicans' Midterm Loss Was Due to Iran

Dmitri Bolt
NO ONE Thought They Could Beat John Thune?

NO ONE Thought They Could Beat John Thune?

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos