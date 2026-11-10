Maryland Activist Brags About Blocking Data Center From Building on Old Parking Lot

An activist in Maryland is bragging about stopping a $5 billion AI data center that would have replaced a shopping mall that closed almost a quarter century ago. That means no jobs and no tax revenue while a blighted lot sits vacant.
JUST IN: Maryland activist helps block a $5B AI data center planned for the site of an abandoned shopping mall that closed 24 years ago, after gathering over 25,000 signatures. pic.twitter.com/yFK43jI6XL— Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 9, 2026
The overgrown grass and weeds seem to stretch into the horizon on nearly 90 acres of empty land in Landover, Md. It used to be Landover Mall, but that closed in 2002, and the site has been mostly vacant since.
In 2024, the developer that built the mall won approval from county planners for a $5 billion data center campus, and word began spreading through the largely Black community nearby.
"I was like, 'Oh, hell no,'" said Taylor Frazier McCollum, describing the moment she learned about the project. She lived less than a mile away from it. "Why would you want to bring water-polluting, diesel-generating data centers right down the street from where people live, work, play? It just didn't make sense to me."
...
In September, Frazier McCollum appeared at a county council meeting to advocate for a fund for roof repairs, something her grandfather's home needs. Council member Wanika Fisher, who supports moving some data center projects forward, reminded her that the county needs development.
"Our county has an economic future that we have to grapple with," said Fisher, addressing the request. "I don't see where the money is coming from. I think we have to have a real conversation. And I'm not saying that a data center is the answer, but I'm saying it's worth the hard discussion."
So understand this: Frazier McCollum is demanding more money from the government for roof repairs, but blocked a data center that would bring much needed development and revenue to the county.
I bet she also complains about the blight.— Slicinhammer (@Slicinhammer) November 10, 2026
She demands funds for roof repairs, so yes.
Failure and poverty is certainly a choice— Thomas Raffles (@TomRafflesJr) November 10, 2026
It's easier than working.
People are dumb— August West 🇺🇸 (@RondureGyre) November 10, 2026
Keep your big parking lot that does nothing
But it makes people feel good.
Taylor Frazier McCollum was evicted from her apartment in 2024 for not paying rent.— WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) November 10, 2026
Now she lives with her grandfather and has a pile of unpaid parking tickets
NPR confirms that she was evicted in 2024.
There is nothing virtuous nor logical about blocking an abandoned parking lot from becoming a productive source of revenue and jobs while also enhancing America’s technological superiority…the only explanation is they hate America and want to cripple her. China wins. https://t.co/k90tVmTUhA— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) November 10, 2026
And Democrats are fine with China winning, apparently.
Fun fact: The woman pictured here credited the viral success of her campaign to the Party for Socialism and Liberation, a China proxy organization operating here in the United States.— Sam Lyman (@SamLyman33) November 10, 2026
PSL is the political arm of the Shanghai-based Neville Roy Singham, an avowed Marxist… https://t.co/I68PZds0mi
Nothing good comes of this.
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